Late-Breaking Science Announced for TVT 2021

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) announced that TVT 2021 will feature 12 studies as Late-Breaking Clinical Science. An annual meeting from CRF, TVT features cutting-edge research and techniques for structural heart interventions. TVT...
2-Jul-2021 1:05 PM EDT

TVT 2021 Program Now Available

The program for TVT 2021: The Structural Heart Summit is now available online. An annual meeting from the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), TVT features cutting-edge research and techniques for structural heart interventions. TVT will take...
26-May-2021 1:25 PM EDT

A New Beat Offers Free Online Seminar Examining Disparities in Cardiovascular Care During Heart Month

The Association of Black Cardiologists, Inc. (ABC) and the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is offering a complimentary online seminar, “Tackling Disparities in CV Care: A Closer Look at Hypertension and Heart Failure” on Friday...
24-Feb-2021 1:50 PM EST

Heart Valve Collaboratory Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Participation in Collaborative Community

The Heart Valve Collaboratory (HVC) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) will participate in this “collaborative community”. A medical “collaboratory” is a...
16-Feb-2021 3:25 PM EST

CRF Offers Free Online Seminar to Help People Jump-Start their Heart Health During Heart Month

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) will hold a free online seminar, The Big Three: High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, and Diabetes, at 12:00 PM ET on February 22, 2021 hosted by Drs. Nisha Jhalani and Sonia Tolani, cardiologists from...
11-Feb-2021 11:30 AM EST

CRF Fellows Course Connect Will Take Place Online May 7-9, 2021

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) has announced that its annual Interventional Cardiology Fellows Course will take place online May 7-9, 2021. The CRF Fellows Course is an interactive educational program introducing advanced...
27-Jan-2021 2:50 PM EST

David J. Cohen, MD, MSc, Joins CRF as Director of Clinical and Outcomes Research and St. Francis Hospital as Director of Academic Affairs

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) announced today that David J. Cohen, MD, MSc, has joined the organization as Director of Clinical and Outcomes Research.
6-Jan-2021 1:00 PM EST

Free Access to TCT Connect Extended for One Year

All educational programming from TCT Connect will be available to registrants for free through October 18, 2021. TCT is the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) and the world’s premier educational meeting...
4-Dec-2020 11:15 AM EST


CRF to Hold Free Seminar on Living with Heart Failure for Patients and Caregivers

CRF will hold a free seminar, “Broken Hearts: Living with Heart Failure,” on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 for heart failure patients and caregivers at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. The seminar will focus on providing both patients and caregivers a...
9-May-2017 12:05 PM EDT

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease.

CRF works to identify, develop and promote the latest advancements in the treatment of heart and vascular disease. By covering all aspects of the research continuum, we’re able to accelerate the speed with which breakthrough therapies reach patients through doctors, improving survival rates and quality of life for patients worldwide.

CRF carries out its mission by pursuing three basic goals:

Innovate
The CRF Skirball Center for Innovation guides early ideas and innovations through comprehensive preclinical research programs to introduce practical clinical therapies to patients.

Investigate
The CRF Clinical Trials Center plans and executes clinical investigations from first-in-man studies to large, multicenter, international trials and provides expert, independent qualitative and quantitative analyses of clinical and imaging data.

Educate
The CRF Center for Education trains practitioners in advanced techniques and innovations at more than 50 educational meetings and conferences each year, including the annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) scientific symposium.

CRF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Irma Damhuis
Director, External Relations

 idamhuis@crf.org

646-434-4690

Judy Romero
Associate Director, External Relations

 jromero@crf.org

646-434-4608

David Harrison
Harrison Communications

 david@harrisoncommunications.net

410-804-1728
