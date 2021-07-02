Our News on Newswise
Late-Breaking Science Announced for TVT 2021
The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) announced that TVT 2021 will feature 12 studies as Late-Breaking Clinical Science. An annual meeting from CRF, TVT features cutting-edge research and techniques for structural heart interventions. TVT...
TVT 2021 Program Now Available
The program for TVT 2021: The Structural Heart Summit is now available online. An annual meeting from the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), TVT features cutting-edge research and techniques for structural heart interventions. TVT will take...
A New Beat Offers Free Online Seminar Examining Disparities in Cardiovascular Care During Heart Month
The Association of Black Cardiologists, Inc. (ABC) and the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is offering a complimentary online seminar, “Tackling Disparities in CV Care: A Closer Look at Hypertension and Heart Failure” on Friday...
Heart Valve Collaboratory Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Participation in Collaborative Community
The Heart Valve Collaboratory (HVC) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) will participate in this “collaborative community”. A medical “collaboratory” is a...
CRF Offers Free Online Seminar to Help People Jump-Start their Heart Health During Heart Month
The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) will hold a free online seminar, The Big Three: High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, and Diabetes, at 12:00 PM ET on February 22, 2021 hosted by Drs. Nisha Jhalani and Sonia Tolani, cardiologists from...
CRF Fellows Course Connect Will Take Place Online May 7-9, 2021
The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) has announced that its annual Interventional Cardiology Fellows Course will take place online May 7-9, 2021. The CRF Fellows Course is an interactive educational program introducing advanced...
David J. Cohen, MD, MSc, Joins CRF as Director of Clinical and Outcomes Research and St. Francis Hospital as Director of Academic Affairs
The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) announced today that David J. Cohen, MD, MSc, has joined the organization as Director of Clinical and Outcomes Research.
Free Access to TCT Connect Extended for One Year
All educational programming from TCT Connect will be available to registrants for free through October 18, 2021. TCT is the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) and the world’s premier educational meeting...
