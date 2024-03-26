Newswise — WHAT:

Media registration is now open for TCT® 2024 (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics®), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®). TCT® is the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine and will be held October 27-30, 2024, in Washington, DC, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Each year, TCT® unveils medical breakthroughs and brings together top researchers and clinicians worldwide to present and deliberate on the most recent evidence-based research in the field. The conference showcases late-breaking clinical trials and science, live case transmissions from various corners of the globe, poster and oral abstracts, challenging cases, innovation sessions, and unlimited opportunities for learning and global collaboration. It is a four-day, comprehensive, practical, and interactive experience led by world-renowned experts in coronary, structural, and endovascular interventions. This year, TCT® will embrace a comprehensive approach with a focus on integrating preventive measures alongside interventional to proactively combat and mitigate cardiovascular disease.

WHEN:

October 27-30, 2024

WHERE:

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Washington, DC

WHY:

Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. Every year, the discoveries made through hundreds of studies and late-breaking trials presented at TCT® lead to advancements in new medicines and devices that ultimately improves the care and quality of life for people with heart disease.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Media may register for in-person or online press access at https://tct2024.crfconferences.com/press-registration.

About CRF® and TCT®

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) is a global leader in interventional cardiovascular medicine, driving innovation, spearheading groundbreaking research, and transforming education in the field. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, CRF® not only accelerates medical breakthroughs but also equips healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance survival rates and elevate the quality of life for millions worldwide. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT®) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF® and the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Anchored in a legacy spanning over three decades, TCT® is a world-class educational experience featuring disruptive innovation, scientific breakthroughs, expert-led tutorials, hands-on training, and ample opportunities for networking and collaboration.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

