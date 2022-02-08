Our News on Newswise
Cedars-Sinai and Torrance Memorial Mark Four Years of Affiliation
This year marks the fourth anniversary of the affiliation between Cedars-Sinai and Torrance Memorial Medical Center, a partnership forged to bring greater coordination of leading-edge healthcare and services to patients throughout greater Los...
From Guam, With Heart
People in love often say two hearts beat as one, and the hearts of Tom and Therese Mazzei are definitely in sync. When 59-year-old Tom Mazzei traveled from Guam to the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai for treatment, Therese Mazzei, his wife of...
Scientists Create Vast Data Resource to Uncover ALS Subtypes
A new cloud-based data resource co-developed by scientists at Cedars-Sinai provides the research community with a comprehensive set of tools to help identify new subtypes of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a fatal neurological disorder.
Healthcare Workers to Patients: Please Be Nice
As we come up on the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, nerves are fraying, stress levels are rising, and frustration is mounting everywhere. Healthcare workers say they often bear the brunt of people's anger, especially as the latest...
2021: A Record Year for Transplants
Amid the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Cedars-Sinai Comprehensive Transplant Center and Smidt Heart Institute together completed 573 solid organ transplants in 2021, surpassing 2020’s count of 529 and achieving a new record for...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Pharmacy Expert Available to Discuss COVID-19 Medications Update
Many people have questions about a range of new COVID-19 medications that recently became available to outpatients. Rita Shane, PharmD, vice president of Pharmacy Services and chief pharmacy officer at Cedars-Sinai, is available to comment on key...
Uncontrolled Blood Pressure Is Sending More People to the Hospital
The number of people hospitalized for a hypertensive crisis—when blood pressure increases so much it can cause a heart attack, stroke or other sudden cardiovascular event—more than doubled from 2002 to 2014, according to Cedars-Sinai...
NEJM: New Data on COVID-19 Lung Transplants
A Smidt Heart Institute analysis of lung transplantations performed nationally shows significant help for patients with severe, irreversible lung damage from COVID-19.
Surgeons Complete Robotic-Assisted Lung Transplant
Cardiothoracic surgeons in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai recently performed a groundbreaking robotic-assisted lung transplant.
HEART MONTH TIP SHEET: Topics and Experts From the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai
Throughout the month of February—American Heart Month—the Cedars-Sinai Newsroom will highlight new research, heart-health recommendations and clinical and surgical advances. Experts from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, home to...
Expert Available to Discuss Alzheimer’s Medication in the Wake of Medicare Decision
Following Medicare’s decision today about paying for a new Alzheimer’s disease treatment only in limited circumstances, Zaldy Tan, MD, MPH, a highly respected memory and geriatric medicine specialist at Cedars-Sinai, is available to comment.
Why It's a Bad Idea to Try and Get COVID-19
As the highly contagious omicron variant surges COVID-19 cases to record highs, some are wondering if they should intentionally get the virus in the hope of developing immunity.
Weathering the Omicron Surge, Explaining "Flurona"
First on the list: Get vaccinated and get a booster shot if you qualify.
Evan Zahn, MD, Director of the Guerin Family Congenital Heart Program at the Smidt Heart Institute, Served as Principal Investigator for the Alterra Clinical Trial
Zahn, a professor of pediatrics and the director of the Guerin Family Congenital Heart Program in the Smidt Heart Institute, was the principal investigator for the multicenter clinical trial which led to the FDA's approval today. He says the new...
How Does the Flu Vaccine Work?
As the first cases of flu are reported in Los Angeles this season, public health experts are urging anyone who isn't already vaccinated to get the flu shot. It's the best protection against the flu, which could pummel the U.S. this winter after...
Immune-Compromised ‘Absolutely’ Should Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
Patients whose immune systems are weakened due to cancer, organ or bone marrow transplants, chronic diseases, or the medications used to treat these conditions may feel like they have enough on their plates without worrying about whether and when...
