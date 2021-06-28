Tallahassee, FL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: Ship_WEB.jpg

FSU Researchers Find Most Nitrogen in Gulf of Mexico Comes From Coastal Waters

Almost all of the nitrogen that fertilizes life in the open ocean of the Gulf of Mexico is carried into the gulf from shallower coastal areas, researchers from Florida State University found.
28-Jun-2021 3:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Research Team Discovers Arctic Dinosaur Nursery

University of Alaska Fairbanks and Florida State University scientists have found that nearly all types of Arctic dinosaurs, from small bird-like animals to giant tyrannosaurs, reproduced in the region and likely remained there year-round. The...
21-Jun-2021 12:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Researchers Reveal Complex Ecosystem Changes Cause More Greenhouse Gases To Be Emitted From Peatlands

Peatlands, which make up 3 percent of Earth’s total land area, are known by a number of names — moors, mires, bogs, swamps and portions of permafrost tundra. They also store a significant amount of the Earth’s carbon. A research team from...
15-Jun-2021 5:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 20190609_101722.jpg

Researchers Find Greenland Glacial Meltwaters Rich in Mercury

New research from Florida State University shows that concentrations of the toxic element mercury in rivers and fjords connected to the Greenland Ice Sheet are comparable to rivers in industrial China, an unexpected finding that is raising questions...
20-May-2021 12:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

FSU researchers uncover new role for strange organisms in ocean food web

Florida State University researchers have more insight into salps — a strange sea creature found in oceans around the world — and what their presence means for the health of a marine ecosystem.
19-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Staring into space: Physicists predict neutron stars may be bigger than previously imagined

That neutron star is the densest celestial body that astronomers can observe, with a mass about 1.4 times the size of the sun. However, there is still little known about these impressive objects. Now, a Florida State University researcher has...
13-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: SHARKWEB.gif

Navigational tools: Sharks use Earth’s magnetic fields to find their way home

Each year, many shark species migrate hundreds of miles, traversing ocean waters to return to the same spot year after year. Now, Florida State University researchers have found that sharks likely use the Earth’s magnetic fields to help guide them...
6-May-2021 12:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Managing employee turnover and workload at auditing firms key to maintaining quality, FSU researcher finds

By: Mark Blackwell Thomas | Published: April 30, 2021 | 2:13 pm | SHARE: Heavy workloads and high employee turnover are simply part of business for most auditing firms — but successfully managing these dynamics is key to maintaining quality...
30-Apr-2021 2:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The Florida State University preserves, expands, and disseminates knowledge in the sciences, technology, arts, humanities, and professions, while embracing a philosophy of learning strongly rooted in the traditions of the liberal arts. The University is dedicated to excellence in teaching, research, creative endeavors, and service. The University strives to instill the strength, skill, and character essential for lifelong learning, personal responsibility, and sustained achievement within a community that fosters free inquiry and embraces diversity.

Contacts

Browning Brooks
Strategic Communications Advisor

 email@email.com

850-644-8343

Jill Elish
Asst. Director News and Research Communications

jelish@fsu.edu

850-644-8345

Amy Farnum-Patronis
Online Editor/Media Relations

 afarnumpatronis@fsu.edu

8506451294

Kathleen Haughney
Assistant Director of Research Communications

 khaughney@fsu.edu

850-644-1489

Jac Kaufman
Broadcast Specialist

 jkaufman@fsu.edu

850-644-8342

Kelsey Klopfenstein
News Writer/Media Specialist
English, nursing

 kklopfenstein@fsu.edu

Jennie Kroeger
Assistant Director, Communications and Recruitment

 jennie.kroeger@fsu.edu

(850) 644-6798

Ayne Markos
Business Manager

 amarkos@fsu.edu

850-645-9748

Anna Prentiss
News Writer

 aprentiss@fsu.edu

Dennis Schnittker
Interim Assistant VP for Communications

 dschnitt@fsu.edu

850-644-1360

Mark Thomas
News & Public Affairs Specialist

 mbthomas@fsu.edu

850-644-2065

Bill Wellock
Research media & content specialist

 wwellock@fsu.edu

850-645-1504
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.50399