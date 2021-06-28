Our News on Newswise
FSU Researchers Find Most Nitrogen in Gulf of Mexico Comes From Coastal Waters
Almost all of the nitrogen that fertilizes life in the open ocean of the Gulf of Mexico is carried into the gulf from shallower coastal areas, researchers from Florida State University found.
28-Jun-2021 3:15 PM EDT
Research Team Discovers Arctic Dinosaur Nursery
University of Alaska Fairbanks and Florida State University scientists have found that nearly all types of Arctic dinosaurs, from small bird-like animals to giant tyrannosaurs, reproduced in the region and likely remained there year-round. The...
21-Jun-2021 12:30 PM EDT
Researchers Reveal Complex Ecosystem Changes Cause More Greenhouse Gases To Be Emitted From Peatlands
Peatlands, which make up 3 percent of Earth’s total land area, are known by a number of names — moors, mires, bogs, swamps and portions of permafrost tundra. They also store a significant amount of the Earth’s carbon. A research team from...
15-Jun-2021 5:10 PM EDT
Researchers Find Greenland Glacial Meltwaters Rich in Mercury
New research from Florida State University shows that concentrations of the toxic element mercury in rivers and fjords connected to the Greenland Ice Sheet are comparable to rivers in industrial China, an unexpected finding that is raising questions...
20-May-2021 12:45 PM EDT
FSU researchers uncover new role for strange organisms in ocean food web
Florida State University researchers have more insight into salps — a strange sea creature found in oceans around the world — and what their presence means for the health of a marine ecosystem.
19-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Staring into space: Physicists predict neutron stars may be bigger than previously imagined
That neutron star is the densest celestial body that astronomers can observe, with a mass about 1.4 times the size of the sun. However, there is still little known about these impressive objects. Now, a Florida State University researcher has...
13-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Navigational tools: Sharks use Earth’s magnetic fields to find their way home
Each year, many shark species migrate hundreds of miles, traversing ocean waters to return to the same spot year after year. Now, Florida State University researchers have found that sharks likely use the Earth’s magnetic fields to help guide them...
6-May-2021 12:00 PM EDT
Managing employee turnover and workload at auditing firms key to maintaining quality, FSU researcher finds
By: Mark Blackwell Thomas | Published: April 30, 2021 | 2:13 pm | SHARE: Heavy workloads and high employee turnover are simply part of business for most auditing firms — but successfully managing these dynamics is key to maintaining quality...
30-Apr-2021 2:40 PM EDT
FSU Experts Available to Discuss Juneteenth 2021
11-Jun-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Pride Month: FSU physician sheds light on LGBTQ health disparities
10-Jun-2021 4:00 PM EDT
Sea Turtle Week: FSU Marine Biologist Available to Comment on Importance of these Keystone Species
7-Jun-2021 4:20 PM EDT
FSU expert available to discuss vaccine hesitancy
2-Jun-2021 4:25 PM EDT
FSU expert available for comment on COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill
20-May-2021 4:50 PM EDT
FSU expert available to discuss intellectual property and COVID-19 vaccines
7-May-2021 1:00 PM EDT
Down the stretch they come: FSU history professor talks about milestone ride for Kentucky Derby jockey
29-Apr-2021 2:30 PM EDT
FSU experts available to comment on Tropical Storm Elsa
21-Apr-2021 11:25 AM EDT