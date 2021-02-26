Our News on Newswise
Glaucoma Research Foundation Announces $1.7 Million in 2021 Research Grants
Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) today announced a total of $1.7 million in annual research grants to support 13 investigators at prestigious colleges and universities across the United States.
26-Feb-2021 1:00 PM EST
Glaucoma Research Foundation Awards 2021 Shaffer Prize to Pete Williams, PhD
For his research project studying neuroprotection in glaucoma, Pete Williams, PhD from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm was awarded the 2021 Shaffer Prize for Innovative Glaucoma Research.
1-Feb-2021 6:40 PM EST
Glaucoma Research Foundation to Honor Leaders in Glaucoma Innovation at their 2021 Virtual Gala
The Catalyst Award will be presented to Ramin Valian of Allergan, an AbbVie Company, in recognition of Allergan's ongoing leadership and commitment to the development of innovative treatments to advance glaucoma care.
15-Jan-2021 8:10 AM EST
Glaucoma Research Foundation Releases Video Encouraging Patients to Visit Their Eye Doctor for the Care They Need During COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges including delayed eye doctor appointments. This video will discuss changes eye doctors have made to improve safety during every step of the office visit.
17-Dec-2020 5:35 PM EST
National Glaucoma Research Foundation Survey Reveals Glaucoma Patients’ Experiences and Concerns During COVID-19 Pandemic
National survey finds appointment delays and cancellations were the greatest cause of concern; waiting for in-person appointments is greatly preferred over telemedicine.
14-Jul-2020 12:05 PM EDT
Glaucoma Research Foundation Earns Highest Rating from Charity Navigator for Fourth Consecutive Year
The 4-star rating is Charity Navigator's highest possible rating and indicates that Glaucoma Research Foundation adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way.
1-Jun-2020 7:35 PM EDT
Terri Pickering, MD joins Glaucoma Research Foundation Board of Directors
The glaucoma specialist and researcher from Glaucoma Center of San Francisco is also a medical editor for the Gleams newsletter published by Glaucoma Research Foundation and lecturer at the annual Glaucoma 360 Symposium in San Francisco.
27-Apr-2020 8:45 AM EDT
Glaucoma 360 Gala Raises Nearly $700,000 for Glaucoma Research and Education Programs
The annual Glaucoma 360 Gala at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco honored leaders in glaucoma research innovation and visionary glaucoma advocates helping to raise awareness.
17-Mar-2020 5:40 PM EDT
Stem Cell Therapy for Glaucoma - Are We There Yet?
At present, the only FDA approved method of treating glaucoma is to lower eye pressure; this slows the progression of glaucomatous optic nerve damage but does not completely halt it, and certainly does not regenerate damaged nerve tissue.
16-Jun-2017 11:45 AM EDT
Stem Cells Possible Future Treatment for Glaucoma, Say Wills Eye Researchers
Stem cells may have the potential to protect the optic nerve from further damage and slow the progression of vision loss due to glaucoma. Stem cells may also have the potential to replace ocular tissues that have degenerated in eyes with glaucoma.
17-Mar-2016 9:05 AM EDT