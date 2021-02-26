Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) today announced a total of $1.7 million in annual research grants to support 13 investigators at prestigious colleges and universities across the United States.

For his research project studying neuroprotection in glaucoma, Pete Williams, PhD from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm was awarded the 2021 Shaffer Prize for Innovative Glaucoma Research.

The Catalyst Award will be presented to Ramin Valian of Allergan, an AbbVie Company, in recognition of Allergan's ongoing leadership and commitment to the development of innovative treatments to advance glaucoma care.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges including delayed eye doctor appointments. This video will discuss changes eye doctors have made to improve safety during every step of the office visit.

National survey finds appointment delays and cancellations were the greatest cause of concern; waiting for in-person appointments is greatly preferred over telemedicine.

The 4-star rating is Charity Navigator's highest possible rating and indicates that Glaucoma Research Foundation adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way.

The glaucoma specialist and researcher from Glaucoma Center of San Francisco is also a medical editor for the Gleams newsletter published by Glaucoma Research Foundation and lecturer at the annual Glaucoma 360 Symposium in San Francisco.

The annual Glaucoma 360 Gala at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco honored leaders in glaucoma research innovation and visionary glaucoma advocates helping to raise awareness.

