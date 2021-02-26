San Francisco, CA USA

Glaucoma Research Foundation Announces $1.7 Million in 2021 Research Grants

Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) today announced a total of $1.7 million in annual research grants to support 13 investigators at prestigious colleges and universities across the United States.
Glaucoma Research Foundation Awards 2021 Shaffer Prize to Pete Williams, PhD

For his research project studying neuroprotection in glaucoma, Pete Williams, PhD from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm was awarded the 2021 Shaffer Prize for Innovative Glaucoma Research.
Glaucoma Research Foundation to Honor Leaders in Glaucoma Innovation at their 2021 Virtual Gala

The Catalyst Award will be presented to Ramin Valian of Allergan, an AbbVie Company, in recognition of Allergan's ongoing leadership and commitment to the development of innovative treatments to advance glaucoma care.
Glaucoma Research Foundation Releases Video Encouraging Patients to Visit Their Eye Doctor for the Care They Need During COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges including delayed eye doctor appointments. This video will discuss changes eye doctors have made to improve safety during every step of the office visit.
National Glaucoma Research Foundation Survey Reveals Glaucoma Patients’ Experiences and Concerns During COVID-19 Pandemic

National survey finds appointment delays and cancellations were the greatest cause of concern; waiting for in-person appointments is greatly preferred over telemedicine.
Glaucoma Research Foundation Earns Highest Rating from Charity Navigator for Fourth Consecutive Year

The 4-star rating is Charity Navigator's highest possible rating and indicates that Glaucoma Research Foundation adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way.
Terri Pickering, MD joins Glaucoma Research Foundation Board of Directors

The glaucoma specialist and researcher from Glaucoma Center of San Francisco is also a medical editor for the Gleams newsletter published by Glaucoma Research Foundation and lecturer at the annual Glaucoma 360 Symposium in San Francisco.
Glaucoma 360 Gala Raises Nearly $700,000 for Glaucoma Research and Education Programs

The annual Glaucoma 360 Gala at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco honored leaders in glaucoma research innovation and visionary glaucoma advocates helping to raise awareness.
Stem Cell Therapy for Glaucoma - Are We There Yet?

At present, the only FDA approved method of treating glaucoma is to lower eye pressure; this slows the progression of glaucomatous optic nerve damage but does not completely halt it, and certainly does not regenerate damaged nerve tissue.
Stem Cells Possible Future Treatment for Glaucoma, Say Wills Eye Researchers

Stem cells may have the potential to protect the optic nerve from further damage and slow the progression of vision loss due to glaucoma. Stem cells may also have the potential to replace ocular tissues that have degenerated in eyes with glaucoma.
About

The Glaucoma Research Foundation mission is to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research.

