Linda Femling, Director of Food Programs at Google in the Americas, Ana Cristina Garcia, Director of Government and Community Affairs at NewYork-Presbyterian, and Joel Makower, Chairman and Executive Editor of GreenBiz Group Inc., have been named...

Stephen Ritz, founder of Green Bronx Machine and the National Health, Wellness, and Learning Center at CS 55, has been selected as a 2020-21 national LifeChanger of the Year award winner.

United States Congressman James P. McGovern (MA-02), Chairman of the House Rules Committee, visited Green Bronx Machine and its founder Stephen Ritz at its headquarters yesterday at the National Health, Wellness and Learning Center at CS 55 in the...

Green Bronx Machine announced today a new partnership with BronxNet, a public affairs television station addressing the concerns, interests and cultures of the people of the Bronx, to bring episodes of Let’s Learn with Mister Ritz to its viewers...

Green Bronx Machine congratulates its founder Stephen Ritz who has received the 2021 Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Disruptor Award for the organization’s work during the pandemic.

From creating and starring in segments for public television’s Let’s Learn children’s series to celebrating National Nutrition Month and Earth Day to preparing for outdoor growing season at its various urban farms, one thing is for sure: Green...

This spring, Stephen Ritz, award-winning educator and founder of Green Bronx Machine, will delight children in 3-K through second grade when he brings his acclaimed classroom – and a cast of newly-created characters – to public television’s...

Attention all Green Bronx Machine fans! Even though growing season is still around the corner, our founder Stephen Ritz and other GBM leaders are literally “zooming” around the world, planting the seeds for better education and health outcomes....

