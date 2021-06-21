Our News on Newswise
Green Bronx Machine Names Three Powerhouse Players to Its National Board of Directors
Linda Femling, Director of Food Programs at Google in the Americas, Ana Cristina Garcia, Director of Government and Community Affairs at NewYork-Presbyterian, and Joel Makower, Chairman and Executive Editor of GreenBiz Group Inc., have been named...
21-Jun-2021 6:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Bronx Educator Named National Life Group "LifeChanger of the Year" Award Winner
Stephen Ritz, founder of Green Bronx Machine and the National Health, Wellness, and Learning Center at CS 55, has been selected as a 2020-21 national LifeChanger of the Year award winner.
9-Jun-2021 6:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
In quest to end hunger, Green Bronx Machine welcomes U.S. Congressman James P. McGovern to CS55
United States Congressman James P. McGovern (MA-02), Chairman of the House Rules Committee, visited Green Bronx Machine and its founder Stephen Ritz at its headquarters yesterday at the National Health, Wellness and Learning Center at CS 55 in the...
8-Jun-2021 6:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Green Bronx Machine’s Let’s Learn with Mister Ritz to Premiere on Bronxnet on June 1
Green Bronx Machine announced today a new partnership with BronxNet, a public affairs television station addressing the concerns, interests and cultures of the people of the Bronx, to bring episodes of Let’s Learn with Mister Ritz to its viewers...
28-May-2021 6:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Green Bronx Machine Founder Stephen Ritz Wins 2021 CEA Disruptor Award
Green Bronx Machine congratulates its founder Stephen Ritz who has received the 2021 Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Disruptor Award for the organization’s work during the pandemic.
6-May-2021 6:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Where in the World Are Green Bronx Machine and Stephen Ritz? April and May 2021 Sightings
From creating and starring in segments for public television’s Let’s Learn children’s series to celebrating National Nutrition Month and Earth Day to preparing for outdoor growing season at its various urban farms, one thing is for sure: Green...
29-Apr-2021 6:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Stephen Ritz Brings His Award-Winning Green Bronx Machine Classroom to Public Television’s “Let’s Learn”
This spring, Stephen Ritz, award-winning educator and founder of Green Bronx Machine, will delight children in 3-K through second grade when he brings his acclaimed classroom – and a cast of newly-created characters – to public television’s...
5-Apr-2021 6:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Catching Up with Green Bronx Machine and Stephen Ritz in March and April 2021
Attention all Green Bronx Machine fans! Even though growing season is still around the corner, our founder Stephen Ritz and other GBM leaders are literally “zooming” around the world, planting the seeds for better education and health outcomes....
29-Mar-2021 6:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News