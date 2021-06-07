Loyola Medicine’s Opioid Task Force, in partnership with the Cook County Sheriff's Department, is organizing a Medication Take Back Day for community members, patients and colleagues to safely dispose of their old medications on Friday, June 11...

A new study finds that brachytherapy, a common procedure that delivers radiation directly to cancer cells, may continue safely, potentially without delay or antibiotics, in cervical cancer patients following uterine perforation.

MacNeal Hospital, located in Berwyn, Illinois and part of Loyola Medicine, has launched the Surplus Project to package excess hospital and cafeteria food for delivery to nearby shelters and transitional housing. Each Tuesday and Thursday...

A new Loyola Medicine study found that reducing the standard dose of IV-administered ketamine in half is as effective as the larger, standard dose in reducing pain in adults.

The American Burn Association (ABA) recognizes the first full week of February as National Burn Awareness Week to provide education on common burn injuries and provide tips on how to keep you and your family safe.

Loyola Medicine has launched a new women’s heart health program—offering preventive strategies, screening and innovative treatment protocols and strategies, including complementary medical approaches to care—geared toward the specific needs of...

Luis A. Fernandez, MD, FACS, is the new division chief, intra-abdominal transplantation at Loyola Medicine. Dr. Fernandez is a world-renowned transplant surgeon specializing in pancreas, liver, islet cell and renal transplantation.

Loyola Medicine today announced it has received a $100,180 grant award from Aetna Better Health of Illinois, a CVS Health company, to assist in meeting a number of maternal health goals for the communities it serves by helping to bring the...

