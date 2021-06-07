Maywood, IL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Loyola Medicine Medication Take Back Day to Provide Safe Disposal of Old Medications for Local Community

Loyola Medicine’s Opioid Task Force, in partnership with the Cook County Sheriff's Department, is organizing a Medication Take Back Day for community members, patients and colleagues to safely dispose of their old medications on Friday, June 11...
7-Jun-2021 9:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: small_william-md-4761-h.jpg

Brachytherapy May Proceed Safely, Without Delay in Cervical Cancer Patients Following Uterine Perforation

A new study finds that brachytherapy, a common procedure that delivers radiation directly to cancer cells, may continue safely, potentially without delay or antibiotics, in cervical cancer patients following uterine perforation.
13-Apr-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

MacNeal Hospital Launches Food Surplus Project

MacNeal Hospital, located in Berwyn, Illinois and part of Loyola Medicine, has launched the Surplus Project to package excess hospital and cafeteria food for delivery to nearby shelters and transitional housing. Each Tuesday and Thursday...
1-Apr-2021 3:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: peo-20180525-lovett-shannon-md-h.jpg

Study Finds Lower Dose of Ketamine Equally Effective in Reducing Pain

A new Loyola Medicine study found that reducing the standard dose of IV-administered ketamine in half is as effective as the larger, standard dose in reducing pain in adults.
10-Mar-2021 1:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: bn-burn-awareness.jpg?itok=-4mYkD4k

Loyola Medicine Provides Tips to Prevent Burn Injuries during National Burn Awareness Week

The American Burn Association (ABA) recognizes the first full week of February as National Burn Awareness Week to provide education on common burn injuries and provide tips on how to keep you and your family safe.
11-Feb-2021 4:00 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: bn-bakir-may-md.jpg?itok=LkbjnO7A

Loyola Medicine Launches Women's Heart Health Program

Loyola Medicine has launched a new women’s heart health program—offering preventive strategies, screening and innovative treatment protocols and strategies, including complementary medical approaches to care—geared toward the specific needs of...
11-Feb-2021 3:35 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: Fernandez-Luis-MD-4069-h.jpg

Renowned Surgeon Luis A. Fernandez, MD, Named Loyola Medicine Division Chief, Intra-Abdominal Transplantation

Luis A. Fernandez, MD, FACS, is the new division chief, intra-abdominal transplantation at Loyola Medicine. Dr. Fernandez is a world-renowned transplant surgeon specializing in pancreas, liver, islet cell and renal transplantation.
26-Jan-2021 1:50 PM EST Add to Favorites

Loyola Medicine and Aetna Better Health Team Up to Improve Maternal Health

Loyola Medicine today announced it has received a $100,180 grant award from Aetna Better Health of Illinois, a CVS Health company, to assist in meeting a number of maternal health goals for the communities it serves by helping to bring the...
25-Jan-2021 1:35 PM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: tonino-pietro-md-2216.jpg

Why so many ACL injuries this season in the NFL?

28-Sep-2020 1:25 PM EDT

Expert says the new normal for high school and college athletes will include frequent testing, adherence to safety guidelines and flexibility as science and data evolve

16-Jul-2020 10:15 AM EDT

June 27 is PTSD Awareness Day: Know the Symptoms and Risk Factors for acute stress and PTSD During COVID-19

23-Jun-2020 6:50 PM EDT

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Loyola Medicine Psychologists Offer Tips and Resources for Coping During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has quickly and drastically changed day-to-day life in the U.S., causing fear and anxiety. Loyola Medicine clinical psychologists Elizabeth Simmons, PsyD, and Laura Wool, PsyD, provide tips for coping and staying positive...
1-Apr-2020 10:15 AM EDT

Burn Specialists Issue Warning About Viral "Boiling Water Challenge"

6-Feb-2019 4:05 PM EST

Mercy Hospital Officials to Speak Prior to Emergency Department Reopening

20-Nov-2018 11:05 AM EST

Newswise: yang_linda_md_47251.jpg

The Silent Pain of Endometriosis

Loyola Medicine Recognizes Endometriosis Awareness Month
20-Mar-2018 12:05 PM EDT

Newswise: PEO-Kumar-Sunita-MD-H-3249.jpg

For a Good Night's Sleep, Turn Off Your Smartphone

9-Mar-2018 3:05 PM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs that includes Loyola University Medical Center (LUMC), Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, MacNeal Hospital and convenient locations offering primary and specialty care services from more than 1,800 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. LUMC is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. & Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Having delivered compassionate care for more than 50 years, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with 180 physician offices, an adult day care program, the Gottlieb Center for Fitness, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center. MacNeal Hospital is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced inpatient and outpatient medical, surgical and psychiatric services, including acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics. MacNeal has provided quality, patient-centered care to the near west suburbs since 1919. For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Makayla Koehn
Communications Specialist

 makayla.koehn@luhs.org

708-216-6140

Jay Keltner
Director of Marketing and Communications

 jay.keltner@luhs.org

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.60908