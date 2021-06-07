Our News on Newswise
Loyola Medicine Medication Take Back Day to Provide Safe Disposal of Old Medications for Local Community
Loyola Medicine’s Opioid Task Force, in partnership with the Cook County Sheriff's Department, is organizing a Medication Take Back Day for community members, patients and colleagues to safely dispose of their old medications on Friday, June 11...
Brachytherapy May Proceed Safely, Without Delay in Cervical Cancer Patients Following Uterine Perforation
A new study finds that brachytherapy, a common procedure that delivers radiation directly to cancer cells, may continue safely, potentially without delay or antibiotics, in cervical cancer patients following uterine perforation.
MacNeal Hospital Launches Food Surplus Project
MacNeal Hospital, located in Berwyn, Illinois and part of Loyola Medicine, has launched the Surplus Project to package excess hospital and cafeteria food for delivery to nearby shelters and transitional housing.
Each Tuesday and Thursday...
Study Finds Lower Dose of Ketamine Equally Effective in Reducing Pain
A new Loyola Medicine study found that reducing the standard dose of IV-administered ketamine in half is as effective as the larger, standard dose in reducing pain in adults.
Loyola Medicine Provides Tips to Prevent Burn Injuries during National Burn Awareness Week
The American Burn Association (ABA) recognizes the first full week of February as National Burn Awareness Week to provide education on common burn injuries and provide tips on how to keep you and your family safe.
Loyola Medicine Launches Women's Heart Health Program
Loyola Medicine has launched a new women’s heart health program—offering preventive strategies, screening and innovative treatment protocols and strategies, including complementary medical approaches to care—geared toward the specific needs of...
Renowned Surgeon Luis A. Fernandez, MD, Named Loyola Medicine Division Chief, Intra-Abdominal Transplantation
Luis A. Fernandez, MD, FACS, is the new division chief, intra-abdominal transplantation at Loyola Medicine. Dr. Fernandez is a world-renowned transplant surgeon specializing in pancreas, liver, islet cell and renal transplantation.
Loyola Medicine and Aetna Better Health Team Up to Improve Maternal Health
Loyola Medicine today announced it has received a $100,180 grant award from Aetna Better Health of Illinois, a CVS Health company, to assist in meeting a number of maternal health goals for the communities it serves by helping to bring the...
Why so many ACL injuries this season in the NFL?
28-Sep-2020 1:25 PM EDT
Expert says the new normal for high school and college athletes will include frequent testing, adherence to safety guidelines and flexibility as science and data evolve
16-Jul-2020 10:15 AM EDT
June 27 is PTSD Awareness Day: Know the Symptoms and Risk Factors for acute stress and PTSD During COVID-19
23-Jun-2020 6:50 PM EDT
Loyola Medicine Psychologists Offer Tips and Resources for Coping During COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has quickly and drastically changed day-to-day life in the U.S., causing fear and anxiety. Loyola Medicine clinical psychologists Elizabeth Simmons, PsyD, and Laura Wool, PsyD, provide tips for coping and staying positive...
1-Apr-2020 10:15 AM EDT
Burn Specialists Issue Warning About Viral "Boiling Water Challenge"
6-Feb-2019 4:05 PM EST
Mercy Hospital Officials to Speak Prior to Emergency Department Reopening
20-Nov-2018 11:05 AM EST
The Silent Pain of Endometriosis
Loyola Medicine Recognizes Endometriosis Awareness Month
20-Mar-2018 12:05 PM EDT
For a Good Night's Sleep, Turn Off Your Smartphone
