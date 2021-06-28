A generous philanthropic gift has made it possible to establish a new Cardio-Oncology Fellowship Program at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The J.D. Murphy Jr. Cardio-Oncology Fellowship program will be funded with a $500,000 gift from...

MedStar Washington Hospital Center has been named the most racially inclusive hospital in Washington, D.C., and ranked 18th among the top 50 most racially inclusive U.S. hospitals by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank.

MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute is pleased to announce that Abeel A. Mangi, MD, has joined its leadership team as the MedStar Health System Chair of Cardiac Surgery.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center became first in Washington, D.C. and central Maryland to adopt the HeartFlow® Analysis, a first-of-its-kind non-invasive technology to help physicians diagnosis heart disease and determine the next steps in...

MedStar Health announces a generous gift of $4 million from philanthropists Amy and Alan Meltzer. Mr. Meltzer is CEO and Founder of the NFP | The Meltzer Group, a Bethesda, Md.-based insurance brokerage firm. The gift will support research, training...

Two MedStar Health hospitals now offer an innovative technology that improves accuracy and speeds recovery time for patients who undergo spine surgery. MedStar Washington Hospital Center became first in the U.S. to use the Cirq® robotic arm....

The Comprehensive Stroke Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center again has been recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association with its 2020 2020 Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award...

MedStar Washington Hospital Center has again been recognized as one of the top 50 cardiovascular centers in the country. The Hospital Center’s Cardiology and Heart Surgery program moved up four spots from last year’s survey, to No. 37, in the...

