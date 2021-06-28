Our News on Newswise
Generous Philanthropic Gift Establishes New Cardio-Oncology Fellowship Program
A generous philanthropic gift has made it possible to establish a new Cardio-Oncology Fellowship Program at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The J.D. Murphy Jr. Cardio-Oncology Fellowship program will be funded with a $500,000 gift from...
MedStar Washington Hospital Center Named One of Top 50 U.S. Hospitals for Racial Inclusivity
MedStar Washington Hospital Center has been named the most racially inclusive hospital in Washington, D.C., and ranked 18th among the top 50 most racially inclusive U.S. hospitals by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank.
Dr. Abeel Mangi Named Chair of Cardiac Surgery for MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute
MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute is pleased to announce that Abeel A. Mangi, MD, has joined its leadership team as the MedStar Health System Chair of Cardiac Surgery.
New Non-Invasive Cardiac Test Can Help Physicians Diagnose Heart Disease
MedStar Washington Hospital Center became first in Washington, D.C. and central Maryland to adopt the HeartFlow® Analysis, a first-of-its-kind non-invasive technology to help physicians diagnosis heart disease and determine the next steps in...
In Gratitude for Lifesaving Stroke Treatment, Financial Services CEO Gifts $4 Million to MedStar Washington Hospital Center
MedStar Health announces a generous gift of $4 million from philanthropists Amy and Alan Meltzer. Mr. Meltzer is CEO and Founder of the NFP | The Meltzer Group, a Bethesda, Md.-based insurance brokerage firm. The gift will support research, training...
Cirq Robotic Arm Enhances Spine Surgeries and Increases Precision
Two MedStar Health hospitals now offer an innovative technology that improves accuracy and speeds recovery time for patients who undergo spine surgery. MedStar Washington Hospital Center became first in the U.S. to use the Cirq® robotic arm....
MedStar Washington Hospital Center Earns Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award
The Comprehensive Stroke Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center again has been recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association with its 2020
2020 Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award...
MedStar Washington Hospital Center Again Ranks Among Top U.S. Hospitals for Cardiovascular Care
MedStar Washington Hospital Center has again been recognized as one of the top 50 cardiovascular centers in the country. The Hospital Center’s Cardiology and Heart Surgery program moved up four spots from last year’s survey, to No. 37, in the...
Are D.C. Residents at Risk for Zika Virus?
As the days get warmer and we once again begin shooing away mosquitoes, how concerned should D.C. residents be about Zika? While a local outbreak is not likely anytime soon, that doesn’t mean our community should ignore this serious infection....
17-May-2017 11:05 AM EDT
Cutting-Edge ACL Repair Puts Patients Back on Top Quickly
Kaniya Brown of Accokeek, Maryland, has returned to running after a devastating knee injury. The track star tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while playing soccer. ACL tears are common sports injuries that often require surgery, followed by...
8-Mar-2016 1:05 PM EST
Leading Cardio-oncology expert Dr. Ana Barac discusses cardiac care of patients with cancer and cancer survivors
6-Nov-2015 9:00 AM ESTSee All Experts