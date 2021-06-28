Washington, DC USA

Generous Philanthropic Gift Establishes New Cardio-Oncology Fellowship Program

A generous philanthropic gift has made it possible to establish a new Cardio-Oncology Fellowship Program at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The J.D. Murphy Jr. Cardio-Oncology Fellowship program will be funded with a $500,000 gift from...
28-Jun-2021

MedStar Washington Hospital Center Named One of Top 50 U.S. Hospitals for Racial Inclusivity

MedStar Washington Hospital Center has been named the most racially inclusive hospital in Washington, D.C., and ranked 18th among the top 50 most racially inclusive U.S. hospitals by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank.
3-Jun-2021

Dr. Abeel Mangi Named Chair of Cardiac Surgery for MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute

MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute is pleased to announce that Abeel A. Mangi, MD, has joined its leadership team as the MedStar Health System Chair of Cardiac Surgery.
22-Mar-2021

New Non-Invasive Cardiac Test Can Help Physicians Diagnose Heart Disease

MedStar Washington Hospital Center became first in Washington, D.C. and central Maryland to adopt the HeartFlow® Analysis, a first-of-its-kind non-invasive technology to help physicians diagnosis heart disease and determine the next steps in...
12-Nov-2020

In Gratitude for Lifesaving Stroke Treatment, Financial Services CEO Gifts $4 Million to MedStar Washington Hospital Center

MedStar Health announces a generous gift of $4 million from philanthropists Amy and Alan Meltzer. Mr. Meltzer is CEO and Founder of the NFP | The Meltzer Group, a Bethesda, Md.-based insurance brokerage firm. The gift will support research, training...
2-Nov-2020

Cirq Robotic Arm Enhances Spine Surgeries and Increases Precision

Two MedStar Health hospitals now offer an innovative technology that improves accuracy and speeds recovery time for patients who undergo spine surgery. MedStar Washington Hospital Center became first in the U.S. to use the Cirq® robotic arm....
13-Oct-2020

MedStar Washington Hospital Center Earns Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award

The Comprehensive Stroke Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center again has been recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association with its 2020 2020 Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award...
11-Aug-2020

MedStar Washington Hospital Center Again Ranks Among Top U.S. Hospitals for Cardiovascular Care

MedStar Washington Hospital Center has again been recognized as one of the top 50 cardiovascular centers in the country. The Hospital Center’s Cardiology and Heart Surgery program moved up four spots from last year’s survey, to No. 37, in the...
28-Jul-2020


Are D.C. Residents at Risk for Zika Virus?

As the days get warmer and we once again begin shooing away mosquitoes, how concerned should D.C. residents be about Zika? While a local outbreak is not likely anytime soon, that doesn’t mean our community should ignore this serious infection....
17-May-2017

Cutting-Edge ACL Repair Puts Patients Back on Top Quickly

Kaniya Brown of Accokeek, Maryland, has returned to running after a devastating knee injury. The track star tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while playing soccer. ACL tears are common sports injuries that often require surgery, followed by...
8-Mar-2016

Leading Cardio-oncology expert Dr. Ana Barac discusses cardiac care of patients with cancer and cancer survivors

6-Nov-2015

About

MedStar Washington Hospital Center is a 912-bed, major teaching and research hospital. It is the largest private, not-for-profit hospital in the nation’s capital, among the 100 largest hospitals in the nation and a major referral center for treating the most complex cases. Its cardiology program is highly acclaimed and its cardiac surgery program has consistently earned the highest national rating–three stars–from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. The Hospital Center operates the Washington region’s first Comprehensive Stroke Center and the District’s only Cardiac Ventricular Assist Device program, both certified by The Joint Commission. The hospital is also home to MedSTAR, a nationally verified level I trauma center with a state-of-the-art fleet of helicopters and ambulances, and also operates the region’s only adult Burn Center.

Contacts

So Young Pak
Director, Media Relations

 soyoung.pak@medstar.net

202-877-2748
