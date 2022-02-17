Scientists have discovered that “rogue” antibodies found circulating in the blood of COVID-19 patients have the potential to cause endothelial cells to lose their resistance to clotting. These antiphospholipid autoantibodies can trigger blood...

Researchers at Michigan Medicine have developed a novel method of measuring growth in the aorta that may help clinicians to identify potentially fatal heart conditions earlier. The technique, called vascular deformation mapping, measures changes in...

In 2021, the pandemic disrupted scheduled care for around 30% of older adults, according to a new poll of people age 50 and older. And many of them – especially those who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 – still haven’t gotten the...

University of Michigan researcher Arul M. Chinnaiyan, M.D., Ph.D., was awarded the 2022 Sjöberg Prize by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which also awards Nobel Prizes. Chinnaiyan is being honored for the discovery of recurrent gene fusions...

Several recent studies measure the out-of-pocket costs that patients face for necessary follow-up tests after getting abnormal results on free screening for colon, cervical, lung or breast cancer.

In 2010, Ryan Finneran suffered a TBI in a crash en route to a baseball tournament and was taken to University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. It took years of intensive therapy for Finneran to feel like his old self. Seeing his...

Mobile apps make it possible to track everything from exercise and calories to blood pressure and blood sugar, and use the information to stay on target with health goals or managing a chronic condition. But a new poll shows that most people over...

A new study found that adults living with spinal cord injuries have a near-80% increased risk of developing psychological conditions, such as depression or anxiety, compared to people without the traumatic injury. They also found chronic centralized...

