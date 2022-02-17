Our News on Newswise
Rogue antibodies make cells “sticky” to trigger blood clots in COVID-19 patients
Scientists have discovered that “rogue” antibodies found circulating in the blood of COVID-19 patients have the potential to cause endothelial cells to lose their resistance to clotting. These antiphospholipid autoantibodies can trigger blood...
A new tool for 3-D measurement of the aorta may identify fatal heart conditions earlier
Researchers at Michigan Medicine have developed a novel method of measuring growth in the aorta that may help clinicians to identify potentially fatal heart conditions earlier. The technique, called vascular deformation mapping, measures changes in...
Pandemic disruptions mean many older adults still haven’t gotten needed health care
In 2021, the pandemic disrupted scheduled care for around 30% of older adults, according to a new poll of people age 50 and older. And many of them – especially those who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 – still haven’t gotten the...
Arul Chinnaiyan awarded prestigious Sjöberg Prize for cancer research
University of Michigan researcher Arul M. Chinnaiyan, M.D., Ph.D., was awarded the 2022 Sjöberg Prize by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which also awards Nobel Prizes. Chinnaiyan is being honored for the discovery of recurrent gene fusions...
Follow-up costs can add up if a free cancer screening shows a potential problem
Several recent studies measure the out-of-pocket costs that patients face for necessary follow-up tests after getting abnormal results on free screening for colon, cervical, lung or breast cancer.
His brother had a traumatic brain injury. Now, his mission is to research new treatments
In 2010, Ryan Finneran suffered a TBI in a crash en route to a baseball tournament and was taken to University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. It took years of intensive therapy for Finneran to feel like his old self. Seeing his...
Health Apps Could Help Older Adults with Anything From Sleep to Diabetes, but Most Don’t Use Them
Mobile apps make it possible to track everything from exercise and calories to blood pressure and blood sugar, and use the information to stay on target with health goals or managing a chronic condition. But a new poll shows that most people over...
Mental Health Is an Issue for People with Spinal Cord Injury. Chronic Pain Makes It Worse
A new study found that adults living with spinal cord injuries have a near-80% increased risk of developing psychological conditions, such as depression or anxiety, compared to people without the traumatic injury. They also found chronic centralized...
Experts available to discuss new USPSTF recommendation to lower age for regular colorectal cancer screenings to 45
18-May-2021 11:40 AM EDT
Michigan Medicine expert available to discuss the need for men to get the HPV vaccine
28-Apr-2021 8:05 PM EDT
Returning to In-Person School During COVID-19: A Live Q &A with Mott Doctors
Some students are starting to return to face-to-face school after months of remote learning during the pandemic. Experts will address parents' top questions about the transition.
27-Jan-2021 10:30 AM EST
How Can We Make Sure People Get the Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose?
The availability of COVID-19 vaccines will not necessarily result in people getting fully vaccinated, because the first vaccines require a second dose within a few weeks to get full protection. Mark Fendrick, M.D., has studied barriers to preventive...
14-Dec-2020 9:45 AM EST
What’s at stake in the Supreme Court’s ACA case? A quick explainer
Though the election and pandemic have eclipsed it in the news, there’s another event unfolding that could affect nearly all Americans: a Supreme Court case that will decide the future of the Affordable Care Act. A health policy researcher explains...
10-Nov-2020 8:05 AM EST
The curve is fattening, not flattening. What can we do? An interview with Howard Markel, M.D., Ph.D., co-creator of the "flatten the curve" concept
Like a replay of the 1918 flu, history seems to be repeating itself with the coronavirus. After “flattening the curve” of cases in late spring and again in late summer, cases of COVID-19 have surged in October.
Howard Markel, M.D., Ph.D., for...
26-Oct-2020 9:00 AM EDT
This spring they were heroes, but summer may be cruel for health professionals, experts say
29-Jun-2020 7:40 PM EDT
Combining HPV vaccination with screening to prevent cervical cancer
While the latest findings on long-term efficacy of the HPV vaccine are cause for celebration, vaccinations should be coupled with preventive screening to better protect women from cervical cancer, two University of Michigan experts argue in an...
26-Jun-2020 1:00 PM EDT