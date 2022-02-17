Ann Arbor, MI USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: 620e727ff223d_COVID-Cell.jpg

Rogue antibodies make cells “sticky” to trigger blood clots in COVID-19 patients

Scientists have discovered that “rogue” antibodies found circulating in the blood of COVID-19 patients have the potential to cause endothelial cells to lose their resistance to clotting. These antiphospholipid autoantibodies can trigger blood...
17-Feb-2022 11:15 AM EST Add to Favorites

A new tool for 3-D measurement of the aorta may identify fatal heart conditions earlier

Researchers at Michigan Medicine have developed a novel method of measuring growth in the aorta that may help clinicians to identify potentially fatal heart conditions earlier. The technique, called vascular deformation mapping, measures changes in...
16-Feb-2022 10:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Pandemic disruptions mean many older adults still haven’t gotten needed health care

In 2021, the pandemic disrupted scheduled care for around 30% of older adults, according to a new poll of people age 50 and older. And many of them – especially those who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 – still haven’t gotten the...
14-Feb-2022 8:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Arul Chinnaiyan awarded prestigious Sjöberg Prize for cancer research

University of Michigan researcher Arul M. Chinnaiyan, M.D., Ph.D., was awarded the 2022 Sjöberg Prize by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which also awards Nobel Prizes. Chinnaiyan is being honored for the discovery of recurrent gene fusions...
14-Feb-2022 2:45 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 620a5a969316f_The cost of post-screening tests.png

Follow-up costs can add up if a free cancer screening shows a potential problem

Several recent studies measure the out-of-pocket costs that patients face for necessary follow-up tests after getting abnormal results on free screening for colon, cervical, lung or breast cancer.
14-Feb-2022 8:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 620679a6daef1_Physical-Therapy-Ladder-Selfie-Mask.jpg

His brother had a traumatic brain injury. Now, his mission is to research new treatments

In 2010, Ryan Finneran suffered a TBI in a crash en route to a baseball tournament and was taken to University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. It took years of intensive therapy for Finneran to feel like his old self. Seeing his...
11-Feb-2022 10:25 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 620145ca35de4_NPHA-health-apps_01-social.png

Health Apps Could Help Older Adults with Anything From Sleep to Diabetes, but Most Don’t Use Them

Mobile apps make it possible to track everything from exercise and calories to blood pressure and blood sugar, and use the information to stay on target with health goals or managing a chronic condition. But a new poll shows that most people over...
7-Feb-2022 11:45 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 62017ebfd867a_Spine (1).jpg

Mental Health Is an Issue for People with Spinal Cord Injury. Chronic Pain Makes It Worse

A new study found that adults living with spinal cord injuries have a near-80% increased risk of developing psychological conditions, such as depression or anxiety, compared to people without the traumatic injury. They also found chronic centralized...
8-Feb-2022 7:00 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Experts available to discuss new USPSTF recommendation to lower age for regular colorectal cancer screenings to 45

18-May-2021 11:40 AM EDT

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Michigan Medicine expert available to discuss the need for men to get the HPV vaccine

28-Apr-2021 8:05 PM EDT

Newswise: KidBus.jpg

Returning to In-Person School During COVID-19: A Live Q &A with Mott Doctors

Some students are starting to return to face-to-face school after months of remote learning during the pandemic. Experts will address parents' top questions about the transition.
27-Jan-2021 10:30 AM EST

How Can We Make Sure People Get the Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose?

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines will not necessarily result in people getting fully vaccinated, because the first vaccines require a second dose within a few weeks to get full protection. Mark Fendrick, M.D., has studied barriers to preventive...
14-Dec-2020 9:45 AM EST

Video Embedded
VIDEO

What’s at stake in the Supreme Court’s ACA case? A quick explainer

Though the election and pandemic have eclipsed it in the news, there’s another event unfolding that could affect nearly all Americans: a Supreme Court case that will decide the future of the Affordable Care Act. A health policy researcher explains...
10-Nov-2020 8:05 AM EST

Newswise: download - 2022-01-25T155852.660.jpg

The curve is fattening, not flattening. What can we do? An interview with Howard Markel, M.D., Ph.D., co-creator of the "flatten the curve" concept

Like a replay of the 1918 flu, history seems to be repeating itself with the coronavirus. After “flattening the curve” of cases in late spring and again in late summer, cases of COVID-19 have surged in October. Howard Markel, M.D., Ph.D., for...
26-Oct-2020 9:00 AM EDT

This spring they were heroes, but summer may be cruel for health professionals, experts say

29-Jun-2020 7:40 PM EDT

Combining HPV vaccination with screening to prevent cervical cancer

While the latest findings on long-term efficacy of the HPV vaccine are cause for celebration, vaccinations should be coupled with preventive screening to better protect women from cervical cancer, two University of Michigan experts argue in an...
26-Jun-2020 1:00 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Michigan Medicine is one of the nation's leading academic medical centers, with three hospitals, one of the 10 largest biomedical research budgets, and national-level strength in a broad range of specialties. It includes the University Hospital, C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital, the U-M Medical School and its Faculty Group Practice, and specialty centers in cancer, cardiovascular disease, depression, diabetes, eye conditions, geriatrics, health policy, neurosciences and organ transplant. Michigan Medicine is part of the University of Michigan, and has a close affiliation with the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System.

Contacts

Nicole Fawcett
Director of Communications
Cancer

 nfawcett@umich.edu

734-764-2220

Mary Masson
Directorof Public Relations
UMHS leadership and administration

 mfmasson@umich.edu

734-764-2220

Beata Mostafavi
PR Manager
Children’s Health/C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Women’s Health

 bmostafa@umich.edu

734-764-2220

Kylie Urban
Engagement & Communications Manager

 kylieo@med.umich.edu

734-764-2220

Haley Otman
Senior Public Relations Representative
Neurosciencesand Cardiology

 otmanh@med.umich.edu

734-764-2220

Ed Bottomley
Social Media Strategist

 ebottoml@umich.edu

Mary Clare Fischer
Intermediate Public Relations Representative
Cancer, Urology, Transplant and General Surgery

 fmarycla@med.umich.edu

734-764-2220

Noah Fromson
Public Relations Representative
Orthopedics, Rehabilitation, Emergency Medicine, Radiology, Rheumatology, Dermatology and Allergy

 fromsonn@med.umich.edu

216-509-8604

Kara Gavin
Research and Policy Media Relations Manager
General Medicine/Hospital Medicine, Psychiatry/Addiction, Geriatrics, Family Medicine

 kegavin@med.umich.edu

734-764-2220

Jordyn Imhoff
Public Relations Representative
Diabetes/Endocrinology, Kellogg Eye Center, Nephrology and Michigan Health Blog writer

 imhoffj@med.umich.edu

734-764-2220

Anna Megdell
Science Writer and Editor - Rogel Cancer Center

 megdella@med.umich.edu

Jina Sawani
Senior Public Relations Representative
Gastroenterology/Digestive diseases, Otolaryngology and Government Relations

 sjina@med.umich.edu

734-764-2220
See more

Rss Feedsrss_feed
Manage RSS Feeds

Arul Chinnaiyan awarded prestigious Sjöberg Prize for cancer research

Arul M. Chinnaiyan, M.D., Ph.D., was awarded the 2022 Sjöberg Prize by the Royal Swed...
14 Feb 2022

Michigan Medicine receives $10M to rename critical care institute after field’s pioneer, Dr. Max Harry Weil

Michigan Medicine announced it will rename its critical care research institute after Dr. Max Harry Weil...
25 Jan 2022

University of Michigan Health Now Offers Virtual Urgent Care in Response to COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to surge in the State of Michigan, University of Michigan Health Virtual Urgent Ca...
18 Jan 2022

$7.6 million gift launches new lung cancer research initiative at U-M

A $7.6 million gift from Judith L. Tam and the Richard Tam Foundation has launched an accelerated resear...
13 Jan 2022

U-M Health: Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations include more children in this surge, strain resources

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for kids and adults hit record levels in the la...
11 Jan 2022

U-M among four Michigan universities to receive $18.5 million in federal funding to expand sequencing for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases

...
05 Jan 2022

Virtual Santa visit, hospital toy store making spirits bright for sick kids

“We’re so grateful for the incredible community support that helps us make this time of year special...
20 Dec 2021

Michigan Medicine increased research output during pandemic year

Michigan Medicine saw an increase in research awards in FY 2021 to $720 million, up from $662 million la...
16 Dec 2021

$30M gift to establish the Ronald Weiser Center for Prostate Cancer at Michigan Medicine

...
15 Dec 2021

U-M Health Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital Earns Spot on U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity list

University of Michigan Health Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital, part of Michigan Medicine, has been na...
07 Dec 2021

University of Michigan Health emergency department to deliver hygiene kits to Washtenaw County homeless shelters

Members of the University of Michigan Health Department of Emergency Medicine are delivering 300 persona...
02 Dec 2021

University of Michigan Health responds to recent COVID-19 surge

As COVID-19 cases rise rapidly throughout the state, University of Michigan Health is initiating numerou...
19 Nov 2021

U-M Health Launches Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination and Test Verification

...
02 Nov 2021

Mott to Host Live Q & A on COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 12

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital experts will answer questions about the Pf...
28 Oct 2021

Donate blood at the Big House during the largest blood drive at U-M — and save a life

Be a Hero at the Big House, the largest single-day blood drive on the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor...
26 Oct 2021

Debra F. Weinstein appointed as new EVDAA and chief academic officer for U-M Medical School

...
21 Oct 2021

Michiganders: Get risky leftover medications out of your house this Saturday, Oct. 23

On Saturday, Oct 23, Michigan residents in 16 counties have a chance to get opioids and other unused and...
20 Oct 2021

New $13.8M center at U-M will study infectious disease, pandemic preparedness

...
19 Oct 2021

U-M Pharmacology Chair Lori Isom elected to the National Academy of Medicine

...
18 Oct 2021

A high-risk, high-reward approach to ALS

Multidisciplinary group of U-M researchers will investigate environmental exposure...
05 Oct 2021

New Health Equity Project aims to significantly reduce health disparities for vulnerable residents in five Michigan counties

A team of partners will launch a Health Equity Project in five Michigan counties, using a Medicaid match...
29 Sep 2021

Michigan Medicine and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System announce partnership with Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan to launch a new Medicare Advantage plan

Michigan Medicine and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, a member of Tr...
29 Sep 2021

Mott to Host Live Q & A on COVID Vaccines and Kids

Families will have a chance to ask three pediatric experts from University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott ...
15 Sep 2021

Physician & nurse leaders from Michigan Medicine and 20 other hospital systems across Michigan plead for vaccinations

Two Michigan Medicine leaders are among the statewide health care executives signing a new letter urging...
01 Sep 2021

Brain food: Michigan Medicine hosts month-long food drive to help kids learn and serve neighbors in need

The drive, with online and in-person drop-off options for giving, continues through Sept. 26 ...
31 Aug 2021

Michigan Medicine to help lead NIH study of extra COVID-19 vaccine dose in people with autoimmune disease

A Michigan Medicine physician will co-lead a NIH study of antibody response to an additional does of the...
27 Aug 2021

Treating newly infected COVID-19 patients with plasma from COVID survivors demonstrates no significant benefit, study finds

Results from an NIH study, led by a Michigan Medicine physician, found that COVID-19 convalescent plasma...
18 Aug 2021

FDA grants emergency use authorization for portable negative pressure tent developed at Michigan Medicine

The FDA recently granted emergency use authorization for a negative pressure tent designed by Michigan M...
11 Aug 2021

New study aims to prioritize the patient recovery experience when determining anesthetic options

...
09 Aug 2021

Michigan Medicine hospitals ranked best in Michigan, No. 11 in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report

...
27 Jul 2021

M1 journey begins when White Coat ceremony returns to Hill Auditorium

...
24 Jul 2021

Mary-Ann Mycek named next BME Chair

...
16 Jul 2021

Michigan Medicine reports positive financial performance for fiscal year 2021

Michigan Medicine reported projected positive fiscal year-end results today, with an anticipated 6.5 per...
17 Jun 2021

C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital tops state rankings, earns national honors from U.S. News & World Report

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital is the top-ranked children's hospital in the...
15 Jun 2021

Michigan Medicine announces new hospital’s name

The Pavilion at University of Michigan Health will be the name of the new Michigan Medicine hospital cur...
14 Jun 2021

Physician assistants approve contract agreement with Michigan Medicine

Physician assistants represented by the United Physician Assistants of Michigan Medicine/AFT 5297 (UPAMM...
08 Jun 2021

U-M to establish new Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention

U-M will launch a new Institute for Firearm Injury Preventio...
04 Jun 2021

Michigan Medicine to lift some visitor restrictions this week as COVID-19 infection rates decline

With infection rates and hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropping, Michigan Medicine will lift some visito...
24 May 2021

Michelle S. Caird, M.D., Appointed Chair of Michigan Medicine Department of Orthopaedic Surgery

After serving two years as interim chair, Michelle S. Caird, M.D., was named chair of Michigan Medicine'...
21 May 2021

U-M Physician Assistants Reach Tentative Agreement with Michigan Medicine

The newly established United Physician Assistants at Michigan Medicine / AFT Local 5297 (UPAMM) has reac...
21 May 2021

Class of 2021 medical school graduates: Leaders during the pandemic

...
14 May 2021

Michigan Medicine to Host Live Q & A on COVID Vaccines for Kids

As families prepare for the COVID vaccine rollout for adolescents and teens ages 12-15, Michigan Medicin...
13 May 2021

Michigan Medicine Opens Adult and Pediatric COVID-19 Long Haul Clinics

Two multidisciplinary teams band together to create a coordinated approach to studying the disease’s l...
02 May 2021

Michigan Medicine Nationally Recognized for Straight ‘A’s in The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

...
29 Apr 2021

Donors Come Together to Gift “Recharge Rooms” to Michigan Medicine Employees

After an exceptionally stressful year for health care workers and learners, two couple...
26 Apr 2021

Michigan Medicine Helps Lead First National Study on How Highly Allergic People React to COVID-19 Vaccine

Researchers at Michigan Medicine are helping lead the first national study of how highly allergic people...
07 Apr 2021

In breakthrough for regional cardiovascular collaboration, second open-heart program approved for Grand Rapids

A collaboration to expand cardiovascular services in west Michigan has taken a big step forward with sta...
06 Apr 2021

Michigan Medicine enacts visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 surge

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise across Michigan, beginning Friday April 2, Michigan Medicine...
01 Apr 2021

Medical School, School of Nursing rated among best nationally

...
30 Mar 2021

Marschall S. Runge, MD, PhD, Response to Regent Weiser’s Comments

Marschall S. Runge, MD, PhD, signs a letter in solidarity with the six University of Michigan women dean...
28 Mar 2021

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.69484