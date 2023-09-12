During Aaron Rodger's debut as a New York Jet on Monday night, he experienced an achilles tendon rupture early into the game that resulted in Rodgers not returning to the field. The University of Michigan Health System's David Walton, M.D., has commented on what this means in terms of treatment and repair from a medical standpoint.

"An achilles tendon rupture is a tear of the tendon that connects the calf muscle to the foot. It's the main driver for push off strength during walking and running," said Walton.

"For the athletic population, this is typically treated with a surgical repair and extended rehab. This often takes one year to return to play and up to two years for full recovery."

David M. Walton, M.D. is an Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Michigan specializing in disorders of the Foot and Ankle. Walton is open to media inquires for further information about this type of injury and treatment.