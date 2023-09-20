During Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland's Nick Chubb experienced a knee injury intense enough for the broadcast to not show the replay on television.

Michigan Medicine's David Patterson, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon with a specialty in sports medicine gives his comment on what this injury could mean for Chubb.

"It appearsh Chubb experienced a severe hyperextension knee injury, to the same knee he had already sustained a multi-ligament injury to. These injuries have a significant amount of heterogeneity in the injury pattern and the best treatments. There are still many unanswered questions about the best ways to manage these. But this injury after a prior pcl, MCL and posterolateral Corner injury is quite devastating."