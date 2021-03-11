As NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover continues to explore the surface of Mars, scientists on Earth have developed a new nanoscale metal carbide that could act as a “superlubricant” to reduce wear and tear on future rovers.Researchers in Missouri...

Cities around the United States could use their own biowaste from food scraps or manure to produce renewable energy for vehicles to the tune of $10 billion a year, according to a researcher at Missouri S&T. The proposed operation creates renewable...

Researchers at Missouri S&T are working to make telemedicine more successful by creating an oxygen-sensing patch printed on a flexible, disposable bandage. It could enable remote monitoring for the early detection of illnesses such as pressure...

The success of NASA’s future plans to explore and inhabit the moon may depend in part on research by university students, including a team of seven from Missouri University of Science and Technology who have won a grant from the space agency to...

As the U.S. Army modernizes weapons systems and combat vehicles, researchers at Missouri S&T are developing lightweight and ultra-high-strength steels for next-generation combat vehicles that improve blast resistance and lower transportation...

The effect that nearly massless, subatomic particles called neutrinos have on the formation of galaxies has long been a cosmological mystery — one that physicists have sought to measure since discovering the particles in 1956.But an international...

For the first time, researchers from Missouri S&T have shown that highly ordered copper thin films can be crystallized directly on a one-molecule-thick layer of organic material rather than on the inorganic substrates that have been used for...

Missouri S&T researchers are working to increase the amount of shale oil produced in the United States while reducing the need to drill new wells. They hope to develop a new model to mitigate the formation of heavy organic solids found in the oil...

