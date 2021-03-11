Our News on Newswise
Newly discovered material may ease wear and tear on extraterrestrial vehicles
As NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover continues to explore the surface of Mars, scientists on Earth have developed a new nanoscale metal carbide that could act as a “superlubricant” to reduce wear and tear on future rovers.Researchers in Missouri...
Research promotes ‘doubly green’ renewable energy captured from biowaste
Cities around the United States could use their own biowaste from food scraps or manure to produce renewable energy for vehicles to the tune of $10 billion a year, according to a researcher at Missouri S&T. The proposed operation creates renewable...
Biomedical engineers develop ‘smart’ sensor bandages
Researchers at Missouri S&T are working to make telemedicine more successful by creating an oxygen-sensing patch printed on a flexible, disposable bandage. It could enable remote monitoring for the early detection of illnesses such as pressure...
Missouri S&T among winners in NASA’s BIG Idea Challenge
The success of NASA’s future plans to explore and inhabit the moon may depend in part on research by university students, including a team of seven from Missouri University of Science and Technology who have won a grant from the space agency to...
$20 million grant funds effort to develop ultra-high strength and lightweight steels for U.S. Army
As the U.S. Army modernizes weapons systems and combat vehicles, researchers at Missouri S&T are developing lightweight and ultra-high-strength steels for next-generation combat vehicles that improve blast resistance and lower transportation...
Researchers validate theory that neutrinos shape the universe
The effect that nearly massless, subatomic particles called neutrinos have on the formation of galaxies has long been a cosmological mystery — one that physicists have sought to measure since discovering the particles in 1956.But an international...
Researchers use amino acids to grow high-performance copper thin films
For the first time, researchers from Missouri S&T have shown that highly ordered copper thin films can be crystallized directly on a one-molecule-thick layer of organic material rather than on the inorganic substrates that have been used for...
Missouri S&T researchers to improve shale oil recovery
Missouri S&T researchers are working to increase the amount of shale oil produced in the United States while reducing the need to drill new wells. They hope to develop a new model to mitigate the formation of heavy organic solids found in the oil...
Missouri S&T Structural Engineer Available to Discuss Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida
Missouri S&T expert available to discuss SolarWinds cyber attack
Over the holidays, replacing the furnace filter could help protect people from COVID-19 indoors
Dr. Yang Wang, assistant professor of environmental engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, advises homeowners to replace their furnace filter to help protect families from COVID-19 over the holidays.
Expert available for commentary on human and ecosystem response to today's massively destructive wildfires
Expert commentary: Super Bowl victory an economic win to team’s community
Modern American history military historian available to comment on U.S.-Iran conflict
Fire Ecologist Available to Comment on Public Health Impact of Australian Bushfires
Election security is about more than just machines, researcher says
As the 2020 elections approach, voters need to be aware of possibly malicious attempts to manipulate their opinions and their votes, according to Dr. George Markowsky, professor of computer science at Missouri University of Science and Technology.
