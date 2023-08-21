Dr. Grace Yan is available for comment on structural engineering and community resilience issues related to Tropical Storm Hilary. Yan is the director of Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Wind Hazard Mitigation Laboratory and an expert on resilient infrastructure systems and structural damage detection and mitigation.



Yan is an associate professor of structural engineering and a faculty fellow for the Missouri S&T College of Engineering and Computing. She earned a Ph.D. in engineering mechanics and a master’s degree in structural engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, China. She completed her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at Harbin Commerce University, also located in Harbin, China.