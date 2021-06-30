Our News on Newswise
Potential Drug Target for Difficult-To-Treat Breast Cancer: RNA-Binding Proteins
UC San Diego studies using human cell lines and tumors grown in mice provide early evidence that inhibiting RNA-binding proteins, a previously overlooked family of molecules, might provide a new approach for treating some cancers.
30-Jun-2021 2:10 PM EDT
For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.
1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
New Chair Named for Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences
After a nationwide search, Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, MD, has been named chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and UC San Diego Health.
1-Jul-2021 12:25 PM EDT
UC San Diego Health Adopts SMART Health Card for Digital Vaccine Records
UC San Diego Health is now offering a verifiable digital vaccine record to its patients who have or will receive a COVID-19 vaccine. These secure online records, otherwise known as a SMART health card, can be accessed directly from the MyUCSDChart...
29-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Cooked Crustaceans, Cannabis and a Budder Way
Researchers expose live lobsters to vaporized cannabis and confirm the crustaceans absorb THC. Whether the psychoactive compound affects behavior remains open question.
29-Jun-2021 1:40 PM EDT
Philanthropists Give $3.25 Million to Support Heart Disease Research
Steven M. Strauss and Lise N. Wilson have gifted $3.25 million to UC San Diego Health Sciences to open a new research center geared toward creating novel treatment options that will slow or halt the progression of heart disease.
25-Jun-2021 10:40 AM EDT
Iris and Matthew Strauss Give $2 Million to Endow Faculty Chair at UC San Diego
Longtime supporters of cancer research and patient care at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health have given University of California San Diego School of Medicine $2 million to establish the Iris and Matthew Strauss Chancellor’s Endowed Chair...
22-Jun-2021 12:25 PM EDT
How Cells “Read” Artificial Ingredients Tossed into Genetic Recipe
UC San Diego School of Medicine researchers discovered that the enzyme RNA polymerase II recognizes and transcribes artificially added base pairs in genetic code, a new insight that could help advance the development of new vaccines and medicines.
17-Jun-2021 1:50 PM EDT
Increase in Advanced Breast Cancer Diagnoses During COVID-19 Pandemic
4-Jun-2021 2:15 PM EDT
50 Years of Progress in Women’s Health
28-May-2021 11:45 AM EDT
World Eating Disorders Action Day: One Person’s Experience
28-May-2021 5:05 PM EDT
UC San Diego Researcher Studying Menthol Cigarettes Talks about FDA Ban
30-Apr-2021 1:40 PM EDT
How the Pandemic Has Exacerbated Rates of Skin Cancer
26-Apr-2021 11:15 AM EDT
Exercise and COVID-19 Vaccination: What You Should Know
12-Apr-2021 2:05 AM EDT
STDs Rates During COVID-19 Pandemic Concern Experts
29-Mar-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Pulse oximeters are useful, non-invasive tools for estimating blood oxygen levels, but FDA cautions that the devices have limitations and caveats, particularly among persons of color
24-Feb-2021 3:05 PM EST