UC San Diego studies using human cell lines and tumors grown in mice provide early evidence that inhibiting RNA-binding proteins, a previously overlooked family of molecules, might provide a new approach for treating some cancers.

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.

After a nationwide search, Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, MD, has been named chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and UC San Diego Health.

UC San Diego Health is now offering a verifiable digital vaccine record to its patients who have or will receive a COVID-19 vaccine. These secure online records, otherwise known as a SMART health card, can be accessed directly from the MyUCSDChart...

Researchers expose live lobsters to vaporized cannabis and confirm the crustaceans absorb THC. Whether the psychoactive compound affects behavior remains open question.

Steven M. Strauss and Lise N. Wilson have gifted $3.25 million to UC San Diego Health Sciences to open a new research center geared toward creating novel treatment options that will slow or halt the progression of heart disease.

Longtime supporters of cancer research and patient care at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health have given University of California San Diego School of Medicine $2 million to establish the Iris and Matthew Strauss Chancellor’s Endowed Chair...

UC San Diego School of Medicine researchers discovered that the enzyme RNA polymerase II recognizes and transcribes artificially added base pairs in genetic code, a new insight that could help advance the development of new vaccines and medicines.

