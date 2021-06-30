San Diego, CA USA

Potential Drug Target for Difficult-To-Treat Breast Cancer: RNA-Binding Proteins

UC San Diego studies using human cell lines and tumors grown in mice provide early evidence that inhibiting RNA-binding proteins, a previously overlooked family of molecules, might provide a new approach for treating some cancers.
For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.
New Chair Named for Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences

After a nationwide search, Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, MD, has been named chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and UC San Diego Health.
UC San Diego Health Adopts SMART Health Card for Digital Vaccine Records

UC San Diego Health is now offering a verifiable digital vaccine record to its patients who have or will receive a COVID-19 vaccine. These secure online records, otherwise known as a SMART health card, can be accessed directly from the MyUCSDChart...
Cooked Crustaceans, Cannabis and a Budder Way

Researchers expose live lobsters to vaporized cannabis and confirm the crustaceans absorb THC. Whether the psychoactive compound affects behavior remains open question.
Philanthropists Give $3.25 Million to Support Heart Disease Research

Steven M. Strauss and Lise N. Wilson have gifted $3.25 million to UC San Diego Health Sciences to open a new research center geared toward creating novel treatment options that will slow or halt the progression of heart disease.
Iris and Matthew Strauss Give $2 Million to Endow Faculty Chair at UC San Diego

Longtime supporters of cancer research and patient care at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health have given University of California San Diego School of Medicine $2 million to establish the Iris and Matthew Strauss Chancellor’s Endowed Chair...
How Cells “Read” Artificial Ingredients Tossed into Genetic Recipe

UC San Diego School of Medicine researchers discovered that the enzyme RNA polymerase II recognizes and transcribes artificially added base pairs in genetic code, a new insight that could help advance the development of new vaccines and medicines.
