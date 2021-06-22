Based on interviews, surveys and going "undercover" as a knitter, marketing professor Andre F. Maciel concluded that millions of knitters are engaged in a political and cultural battle to gain more respect for skills often scorned as women's work.

For the past seven years, political scientist Alice Kang has been tracking when and how women broke the glass ceiling to be appointed to the highest courts in democratic countries.

In "The Only Wonderful Things," to be released April 1 by Oxford University Press, Cather scholar Melissa Homestead details the collaborative partnership and personal relationship between Willa Cather and Edith Lewis. Although the two women lived...

Experiments on ancient proteins reveal evolution of better oxygen capture, release

After eons of landing on the legs and arms of humans and animals, ticks have landed smack-dab in the middle of the research interests of University of Nebraska–Lincoln master’s student Dominic Cristiano.

Much attention is paid to the work early childhood teachers do in the classroom, but their tasks away from their students can be just as essential to children’s learning and development.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has launched a new digital humanities site to provide access to long-neglected materials relating to people like Jacob Wainwright, a member of the Yao ethnic group in east Africa, who worked with famed explorer...

