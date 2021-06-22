Our News on Newswise
Knitting's Resurgence Reflects Women's Desire To Confront Inequality
Based on interviews, surveys and going "undercover" as a knitter, marketing professor Andre F. Maciel concluded that millions of knitters are engaged in a political and cultural battle to gain more respect for skills often scorned as women's work.
22-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Breaking the glass ceiling: Kang tracking female judicial appointments around the globe
For the past seven years, political scientist Alice Kang has been tracking when and how women broke the glass ceiling to be appointed to the highest courts in democratic countries.
23-Apr-2021 4:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites
New book unveils the hidden role Edith Lewis played in Willa Cather's life and work
In "The Only Wonderful Things," to be released April 1 by Oxford University Press, Cather scholar Melissa Homestead details the collaborative partnership and personal relationship between Willa Cather and Edith Lewis. Although the two women lived...
26-Mar-2021 4:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Penguin hemoglobin evolved to meet oxygen demands of diving
Experiments on ancient proteins reveal evolution of better oxygen capture, release
23-Mar-2021 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Researchers map ticks across Cornhusker State
After eons of landing on the legs and arms of humans and animals, ticks have landed smack-dab in the middle of the research interests of University of Nebraska–Lincoln master’s student Dominic Cristiano.
12-Jan-2021 11:30 AM EST Add to Favorites
Study assessing how early childhood educators spend time away from students
Much attention is paid to the work early childhood teachers do in the classroom, but their tasks away from their students can be just as essential to children’s learning and development.
21-Oct-2020 12:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Online archive explores non-European contributions to Victorian exploration
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has launched a new digital humanities site to provide access to long-neglected materials relating to people like Jacob Wainwright, a member of the Yao ethnic group in east Africa, who worked with famed explorer...
14-Jul-2020 10:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Lesbian, gay and bisexual youth keep praying, but quit church as they reach adulthood
30-Jun-2020 11:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Q&A: Asian American prof reflects on long history of racism
27-May-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Do you follow best practices for cybersecurity?
21-Oct-2020 12:55 PM EDT
How Game of Thrones embraced the Platonic Ideal
24-May-2019 12:05 PM EDT
Science of the Super Bowl: Nebraska Physics Professor Timothy Gay Explains How the Laws of Physics Shape Football
24-Jan-2017 2:20 PM EST
Beer Epiphany: How Brand-Name Beer Drinkers Become Craft Beer "Aficionados"
Andre Maciel, an assistant marketing professor at Nebraska, spent three years studying craft beer drinkers and how they train their taste buds to prefer craft beer over mass-market brands.
9-Dec-2016 11:05 AM EST
What's Next for America After 2016 Vote?
8-Nov-2016 3:05 PM EST
Husker Debate Coach: Clinton Scores Higher in 'Personality Contest'
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump probably wouldn’t make the University of Nebraska-Lincoln debate team, judging by their respective performances during Sept. 26's first presidential debate.
28-Sep-2016 3:05 PM EDT
Historic Comet Landing Highlights Space Law Mission
Space law experts at the University of Nebraska say the Philae probe's touchdown on the surface of a comet heightens their mission to resolve the legal dilemmas of space
12-Nov-2014 5:00 PM EST