Lincoln, NE USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Knitting's Resurgence Reflects Women's Desire To Confront Inequality

Based on interviews, surveys and going "undercover" as a knitter, marketing professor Andre F. Maciel concluded that millions of knitters are engaged in a political and cultural battle to gain more respect for skills often scorned as women's work.
22-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 210413_Kang_010.JPG?itok=t4VjmT-0

Breaking the glass ceiling: Kang tracking female judicial appointments around the globe

For the past seven years, political scientist Alice Kang has been tracking when and how women broke the glass ceiling to be appointed to the highest courts in democratic countries.
23-Apr-2021 4:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

New book unveils the hidden role Edith Lewis played in Willa Cather's life and work

In "The Only Wonderful Things," to be released April 1 by Oxford University Press, Cather scholar Melissa Homestead details the collaborative partnership and personal relationship between Willa Cather and Edith Lewis. Although the two women lived...
26-Mar-2021 4:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 259908_web.jpeg

Penguin hemoglobin evolved to meet oxygen demands of diving

Experiments on ancient proteins reveal evolution of better oxygen capture, release
23-Mar-2021 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Researchers map ticks across Cornhusker State

After eons of landing on the legs and arms of humans and animals, ticks have landed smack-dab in the middle of the research interests of University of Nebraska–Lincoln master’s student Dominic Cristiano.
12-Jan-2021 11:30 AM EST Add to Favorites

Study assessing how early childhood educators spend time away from students

Much attention is paid to the work early childhood teachers do in the classroom, but their tasks away from their students can be just as essential to children’s learning and development.
21-Oct-2020 12:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Online archive explores non-European contributions to Victorian exploration

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has launched a new digital humanities site to provide access to long-neglected materials relating to people like Jacob Wainwright, a member of the Yao ethnic group in east Africa, who worked with famed explorer...
14-Jul-2020 10:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Lesbian, gay and bisexual youth keep praying, but quit church as they reach adulthood


30-Jun-2020 11:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: 210520_Yan_Xia_079.jpg?itok=tiEmhItX

Q&A: Asian American prof reflects on long history of racism

27-May-2021 2:25 PM EDT

Do you follow best practices for cybersecurity?

21-Oct-2020 12:55 PM EDT

How Game of Thrones embraced the Platonic Ideal

24-May-2019 12:05 PM EDT

Science of the Super Bowl: Nebraska Physics Professor Timothy Gay Explains How the Laws of Physics Shape Football

24-Jan-2017 2:20 PM EST

Beer Epiphany: How Brand-Name Beer Drinkers Become Craft Beer "Aficionados"

Andre Maciel, an assistant marketing professor at Nebraska, spent three years studying craft beer drinkers and how they train their taste buds to prefer craft beer over mass-market brands.
9-Dec-2016 11:05 AM EST

What's Next for America After 2016 Vote?

8-Nov-2016 3:05 PM EST

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Husker Debate Coach: Clinton Scores Higher in 'Personality Contest'

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump probably wouldn’t make the University of Nebraska-Lincoln debate team, judging by their respective performances during Sept. 26's first presidential debate.
28-Sep-2016 3:05 PM EDT

Historic Comet Landing Highlights Space Law Mission

Space law experts at the University of Nebraska say the Philae probe's touchdown on the surface of a comet heightens their mission to resolve the legal dilemmas of space
12-Nov-2014 5:00 PM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The role of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as the primary intellectual and cultural resource for the State is fulfilled through the three missions of the University: teaching, research, and service.

Contacts

Leslie Reed
Public Affairs Director

 lreed5@unl.edu

402-472-2059

Phil Carter
Manager Media Relations

 pcarter2@unl.edu

605-677-6258

Deann Gayman
Social Sciences and Humanities Writer/Editor

 deann.gayman@unl.edu

402-472-8320

Sean Hagewood
News Coordinator

 shagewood2@unl.edu

402-472-8514

Scott Schrage
Science Writer/Editor

 sschrage2@unl.edu

402-472-4206

Jay Storz

 jstorz2@unl.edu

402-472-1114
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.29616