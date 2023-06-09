Brenden Timpe, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studies the links between public policy, the labor market and family structure and behavior.

Labor economics, public economics and economic demographics are his specialty areas. His work has appeared in Science, the American Economic Review, the American Economic Journal: Applied Economics and the Journal of Health and Social Behavior.

Recent articles include "When Sarah Meets Lawrence: The Effects of Coeducation on Women's College Major Choices" (American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, forthcoming); "Prep School for Poor Kids: The Long-Run Impact of Head Start on Human Capital and Economic Self-Sufficiency (American Economic Review, December 2021); "The Long-Run Effects of America's First Paid Maternity Leave Policy" (in progress.)"

Timpe's resume is available here.