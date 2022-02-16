Our News on Newswise
MD Anderson receives over $31 million in CPRIT funding
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center was awarded $31.73 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in support of clinical, translational and prevention research across the institution. In total, MD...
16-Feb-2022
MD Anderson Research Highlights for February 9, 2022
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Research Highlights provides a glimpse into recently published studies in basic, translational and clinical cancer research from MD Anderson experts. Current advances include a classification...
9-Feb-2022
MD Anderson honors World Cancer Day, reinforces commitment to cancer care, prevention, research and education
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center celebrates World Cancer Day, Feb. 4, in honor of the global initiative to end cancer.
4-Feb-2022
Trametinib represents potential new standard-of-care for patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian carcinoma
A study led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported that the MEK inhibitor trametinib reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 52% compared to standard-of-care therapies for the treatment of low-grade...
3-Feb-2022
MD Anderson Research Highlights for January 26, 2022
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Research Highlights provides a glimpse into recently published studies in basic, translational and clinical cancer research from MD Anderson experts. Current clinical advances include combination...
26-Jan-2022
MD Anderson researchers elected as AAAS Fellows
In honor of their notable contributions to the field of cancer research, Juan Fueyo, M.D., and Victor Prieto, M.D., Ph.D., from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, have been named fellows of the American Association for the...
26-Jan-2022
MD Anderson and Yingli Pharma initiate strategic collaboration to advance development of multiple oncology programs
MD Anderson and Yingli Pharma today announced a five-year strategic alliance to advance multiple oncology programs from preclinical discovery through clinical development.
20-Jan-2022
Nano-sized vesicles with ACE2 receptor could prevent, treat infection from current and future strains of SARS-CoV-2
Researchers from MD Anderson and Northwestern University have identified natural extracellular vesicles containing the ACE2 protein in the blood of COVID-19 patients that act as decoys to block infection from SARS-CoV-2
19-Jan-2022
Mastectomy Plus Reconstruction Has Highest Rate of Complication, Complication-Related Costs of Guideline-Concordant Therapies for Early Breast Cancer
In a review of guideline-concordant treatment modalities for women with early stage breast cancer, mastectomy and reconstruction had the highest rate of complications and complication-related costs, regardless of age.
27-Sep-2016
Can Gender Play a Role in Determining Cancer Treatment Choices?
It is well known that men and women differ in terms of cancer susceptibility, survival and mortality, but exactly why this occurs at a molecular level has been poorly understood.
9-May-2016
MD Anderson Study Reveals New Insight Into Tumor Progression
Scientists know that activation of growth factor receptors like epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR) promote tumor progression in many types of cancer.
17-Aug-2015
Poor Survival Among Colorectal Cancer Patients Tied to Biomarker CSN6
A protein called CSN6 has been found to be correlated with poor survival among patients with colorectal cancer, according to a study at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
10-Aug-2015
MD Anderson Study Predicts New Hepatitis C Drugs Will Place a Dramatic Financial Strain on the Health Care System
The cost of treating people infected with the hepatitis C virus (HCV) with newly approved therapies will likely place a tremendous economic burden on the country’s health care system. The prediction comes from a cost-effectiveness analysis led by...
16-Mar-2015
MD Anderson Joins CATCH Global Foundation to Boost Child Health, Prevent Cancer in Later Years
Cancer prevention experts at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have allied with the CATCH Global Foundation, whose comprehensive child health program reaches children and their families in more than 10,000 educational settings...
18-Feb-2015
