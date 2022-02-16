The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center was awarded $31.73 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in support of clinical, translational and prevention research across the institution. In total, MD...

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Research Highlights provides a glimpse into recently published studies in basic, translational and clinical cancer research from MD Anderson experts. Current advances include a classification...

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center celebrates World Cancer Day, Feb. 4, in honor of the global initiative to end cancer.

A study led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported that the MEK inhibitor trametinib reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 52% compared to standard-of-care therapies for the treatment of low-grade...

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Research Highlights provides a glimpse into recently published studies in basic, translational and clinical cancer research from MD Anderson experts. Current clinical advances include combination...

In honor of their notable contributions to the field of cancer research, Juan Fueyo, M.D., and Victor Prieto, M.D., Ph.D., from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, have been named fellows of the American Association for the...

MD Anderson and Yingli Pharma today announced a five-year strategic alliance to advance multiple oncology programs from preclinical discovery through clinical development.

Researchers from MD Anderson and Northwestern University have identified natural extracellular vesicles containing the ACE2 protein in the blood of COVID-19 patients that act as decoys to block infection from SARS-CoV-2

