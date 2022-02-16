Houston, TX USA

MD Anderson receives over $31 million in CPRIT funding

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center was awarded $31.73 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in support of clinical, translational and prevention research across the institution. In total, MD...
MD Anderson Research Highlights for February 9, 2022

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Research Highlights provides a glimpse into recently published studies in basic, translational and clinical cancer research from MD Anderson experts. Current advances include a classification...
MD Anderson honors World Cancer Day, reinforces commitment to cancer care, prevention, research and education

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center celebrates World Cancer Day, Feb. 4, in honor of the global initiative to end cancer.
Trametinib represents potential new standard-of-care for patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian carcinoma

A study led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported that the MEK inhibitor trametinib reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 52% compared to standard-of-care therapies for the treatment of low-grade...
MD Anderson Research Highlights for January 26, 2022

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Research Highlights provides a glimpse into recently published studies in basic, translational and clinical cancer research from MD Anderson experts. Current clinical advances include combination...
MD Anderson researchers elected as AAAS Fellows

In honor of their notable contributions to the field of cancer research, Juan Fueyo, M.D., and Victor Prieto, M.D., Ph.D., from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, have been named fellows of the American Association for the...
MD Anderson and Yingli Pharma initiate strategic collaboration to advance development of multiple oncology programs

MD Anderson and Yingli Pharma today announced a five-year strategic alliance to advance multiple oncology programs from preclinical discovery through clinical development.
Nano-sized vesicles with ACE2 receptor could prevent, treat infection from current and future strains of SARS-CoV-2

Researchers from MD Anderson and Northwestern University have identified natural extracellular vesicles containing the ACE2 protein in the blood of COVID-19 patients that act as decoys to block infection from SARS-CoV-2
Mastectomy Plus Reconstruction Has Highest Rate of Complication, Complication-Related Costs of Guideline-Concordant Therapies for Early Breast Cancer

In a review of guideline-concordant treatment modalities for women with early stage breast cancer, mastectomy and reconstruction had the highest rate of complications and complication-related costs, regardless of age.
Can Gender Play a Role in Determining Cancer Treatment Choices?

It is well known that men and women differ in terms of cancer susceptibility, survival and mortality, but exactly why this occurs at a molecular level has been poorly understood.
MD Anderson Study Reveals New Insight Into Tumor Progression

Scientists know that activation of growth factor receptors like epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR) promote tumor progression in many types of cancer.
Poor Survival Among Colorectal Cancer Patients Tied to Biomarker CSN6

A protein called CSN6 has been found to be correlated with poor survival among patients with colorectal cancer, according to a study at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
MD Anderson Study Predicts New Hepatitis C Drugs Will Place a Dramatic Financial Strain on the Health Care System

The cost of treating people infected with the hepatitis C virus (HCV) with newly approved therapies will likely place a tremendous economic burden on the country’s health care system. The prediction comes from a cost-effectiveness analysis led by...
MD Anderson Joins CATCH Global Foundation to Boost Child Health, Prevent Cancer in Later Years

Cancer prevention experts at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have allied with the CATCH Global Foundation, whose comprehensive child health program reaches children and their families in more than 10,000 educational settings...
18-Feb-2015 10:00 AM EST

MD Anderson Energy Balance Expert Available for Obesity, Cancer Stories

MD Anderson Obesity and Cancer Expert Researches Food Addiction

