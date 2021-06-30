Our News on Newswise
MD Anderson Research Highlights for June 30, 2021
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Research Highlights provides a glimpse into recently published studies in basic, translational and clinical cancer research from MD Anderson experts. Current advances include expanded use of a...
Engineered NK cells can eliminate glioblastoma stem cells
Preclinical research finds that glioblastoma stem cells can be targeted by NK cells, but they are able to evade immune attack by releasing TFG-β. Deleting the TFG-β receptor in NK cells renders them resistant to this and restores their anti-tumor...
MD Anderson Research Highlights for June 16, 2021
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Research Highlights provides a glimpse into recently published studies in basic, translational and clinical cancer research from MD Anderson experts. Current advances include a new combination...
Combination targeted therapy provides durable remission for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia
A combination of ibrutinib and venetoclax was found to provide lasting disease remission in patients with newly diagnosed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Findings...
Targeted Therapy Pralsetinib Safely and Effectively Treats Lung and Thyroid Cancers with RET Alterations
Results from the multi-cohort Phase I/II ARROW clinical trial, conducted by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center researchers, showed that a once-daily dose of pralsetinib, a highly selective RET inhibitor, was safe and effective in...
Newly approved targeted therapy sotorasib prolongs survival in KRAS G12C-mutated lung cancer
Results from the Phase II cohort of the CodeBreaK 100 study showed that treatment with the KRAS G12C inhibitor sotorasib achieved 12.5 months median overall survival in previously treated patients with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer,...
Glioblastoma study discovers protective role of metabolic enzyme, revealing a novel therapeutic target
MD Anderson researchers have discovered a new role for the metabolic enzyme, MCAD, in glioblastoma. The enzyme prevents toxic fatty acid accumulation, in addition to its normal role in energy production, and targeting MCAD led to irreversible damage...
MD Anderson researchers present new findings in targeted and combination therapies at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
Several Phase II clinical trials conducted by researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center show promising results for patients with melanoma, breast cancer, HER2-positive tumors and ovarian cancer. The results of these studies,...
Mastectomy Plus Reconstruction Has Highest Rate of Complication, Complication-Related Costs of Guideline-Concordant Therapies for Early Breast Cancer
In a review of guideline-concordant treatment modalities for women with early stage breast cancer, mastectomy and reconstruction had the highest rate of complications and complication-related costs, regardless of age.
27-Sep-2016 3:05 PM EDT
Can Gender Play a Role in Determining Cancer Treatment Choices?
It is well known that men and women differ in terms of cancer susceptibility, survival and mortality, but exactly why this occurs at a molecular level has been poorly understood.
9-May-2016 12:00 PM EDT
MD Anderson Study Reveals New Insight Into Tumor Progression
Scientists know that activation of growth factor receptors like epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR) promote tumor progression in many types of cancer.
17-Aug-2015 11:00 AM EDT
Poor Survival Among Colorectal Cancer Patients Tied to Biomarker CSN6
A protein called CSN6 has been found to be correlated with poor survival among patients with colorectal cancer, according to a study at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
10-Aug-2015 12:00 PM EDT
MD Anderson Study Predicts New Hepatitis C Drugs Will Place a Dramatic Financial Strain on the Health Care System
The cost of treating people infected with the hepatitis C virus (HCV) with newly approved therapies will likely place a tremendous economic burden on the country’s health care system. The prediction comes from a cost-effectiveness analysis led by...
16-Mar-2015 6:00 PM EDT
MD Anderson Joins CATCH Global Foundation to Boost Child Health, Prevent Cancer in Later Years
Cancer prevention experts at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have allied with the CATCH Global Foundation, whose comprehensive child health program reaches children and their families in more than 10,000 educational settings...
18-Feb-2015 10:00 AM EST
MD Anderson Energy Balance Expert Available for Obesity, Cancer Stories
30-Oct-2013 8:10 PM EDT
MD Anderson Obesity and Cancer Expert Researches Food Addiction
30-Oct-2013 8:00 PM EDT