MD Anderson Research Highlights for June 30, 2021

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Research Highlights provides a glimpse into recently published studies in basic, translational and clinical cancer research from MD Anderson experts. Current advances include expanded use of a...
30-Jun-2021

Newswise: 194784_Rezvani_K_01.jpg

Engineered NK cells can eliminate glioblastoma stem cells

Preclinical research finds that glioblastoma stem cells can be targeted by NK cells, but they are able to evade immune attack by releasing TFG-β. Deleting the TFG-β receptor in NK cells renders them resistant to this and restores their anti-tumor...
16-Jun-2021

MD Anderson Research Highlights for June 16, 2021

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Research Highlights provides a glimpse into recently published studies in basic, translational and clinical cancer research from MD Anderson experts. Current advances include a new combination...
16-Jun-2021

Combination targeted therapy provides durable remission for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia

A combination of ibrutinib and venetoclax was found to provide lasting disease remission in patients with newly diagnosed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Findings...
9-Jun-2021

Targeted Therapy Pralsetinib Safely and Effectively Treats Lung and Thyroid Cancers with RET Alterations

Results from the multi-cohort Phase I/II ARROW clinical trial, conducted by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center researchers, showed that a once-daily dose of pralsetinib, a highly selective RET inhibitor, was safe and effective in...
9-Jun-2021

Newswise: 199627_Skoulidis_F1.jpg

Newly approved targeted therapy sotorasib prolongs survival in KRAS G12C-mutated lung cancer

Results from the Phase II cohort of the CodeBreaK 100 study showed that treatment with the KRAS G12C inhibitor sotorasib achieved 12.5 months median overall survival in previously treated patients with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer,...
4-Jun-2021

Newswise: Puca_Viale_Draetta.jpg

Glioblastoma study discovers protective role of metabolic enzyme, revealing a novel therapeutic target

MD Anderson researchers have discovered a new role for the metabolic enzyme, MCAD, in glioblastoma. The enzyme prevents toxic fatty acid accumulation, in addition to its normal role in energy production, and targeting MCAD led to irreversible damage...
25-May-2021

MD Anderson researchers present new findings in targeted and combination therapies at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Several Phase II clinical trials conducted by researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center show promising results for patients with melanoma, breast cancer, HER2-positive tumors and ovarian cancer. The results of these studies,...
24-May-2021


Newswise: BenjaminSmith.jpg

Mastectomy Plus Reconstruction Has Highest Rate of Complication, Complication-Related Costs of Guideline-Concordant Therapies for Early Breast Cancer

In a review of guideline-concordant treatment modalities for women with early stage breast cancer, mastectomy and reconstruction had the highest rate of complications and complication-related costs, regardless of age.
27-Sep-2016

Newswise: Liang_H_Bronto.jpg

Can Gender Play a Role in Determining Cancer Treatment Choices?

It is well known that men and women differ in terms of cancer susceptibility, survival and mortality, but exactly why this occurs at a molecular level has been poorly understood.
9-May-2016

Newswise: ZhiminLu.jpg

MD Anderson Study Reveals New Insight Into Tumor Progression

Scientists know that activation of growth factor receptors like epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR) promote tumor progression in many types of cancer.
17-Aug-2015

Newswise: Lee_M.jpg

Poor Survival Among Colorectal Cancer Patients Tied to Biomarker CSN6

A protein called CSN6 has been found to be correlated with poor survival among patients with colorectal cancer, according to a study at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
10-Aug-2015

Newswise: 204929_Chhatwal_Jjpg.jpg

MD Anderson Study Predicts New Hepatitis C Drugs Will Place a Dramatic Financial Strain on the Health Care System

The cost of treating people infected with the hepatitis C virus (HCV) with newly approved therapies will likely place a tremendous economic burden on the country’s health care system. The prediction comes from a cost-effectiveness analysis led by...
16-Mar-2015

MD Anderson Joins CATCH Global Foundation to Boost Child Health, Prevent Cancer in Later Years

Cancer prevention experts at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have allied with the CATCH Global Foundation, whose comprehensive child health program reaches children and their families in more than 10,000 educational settings...
18-Feb-2015

Newswise: basen-engquistphoto.JPG
AUDIO

MD Anderson Energy Balance Expert Available for Obesity, Cancer Stories

30-Oct-2013

Newswise: 196697_Schembre_S.JPG
AUDIO

MD Anderson Obesity and Cancer Expert Researches Food Addiction

30-Oct-2013

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution’s sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world. MD Anderson is one of only 51 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). MD Anderson is ranked No.1 for cancer care in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” survey. It has ranked as one of the nation’s top two hospitals for cancer care since the survey began in 1990 and has ranked first 16 times in the last 19 years. MD Anderson receives a cancer center support grant from the NCI of the National Institutes of Health (P30 CA016672).

