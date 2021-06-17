Bronx, NY USA

Newswise: NWFPA-CreditJeaninePohlhaus.jpg

A New Rapid Assessment To Promote Climate-Informed Conservation and Nature-Based Solutions

A new article, published as a Perspective in the journal Conservation Science and Practice, introduces a rapid assessment framework that can be used as a guide to make conservation and nature-based solutions more robust to future climate.
17-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT

Newswise: grauersgorillawithbabyCREDITAndrewPlumptre.jpg

New Study offers Hope for Critically Endangered Gorillas in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

A new study led by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has updated the global population estimate for the Critically Endangered Grauer’s gorillas (Gorilla beringei graueri) – the world’s largest gorilla subspecies– to 6,800 individuals...
9-Jun-2021 8:50 AM EDT

Newswise: Centralchimpanzee-EmmaStokes_WCS.jpg

African Great Apes Predicted to Suffer Massive Range Declines in the Next 30 Years, with the Greatest Loss in Unprotected Areas

A new study published in the journal Diversity and Distributions predicts massive range declines of Africa’s great apes – gorillas, chimpanzees and bonobos – due to the impacts of climate change, land-use changes and human population growth.
7-Jun-2021 11:45 AM EDT

Newswise: SilkysifakaPropithecuscandidusinMakiraNationalParkMadagascarCREDITCharlotteSpira.jpg

How widespread is lemur and fossa meat consumption?

A new study looks at the prevalence of human consumption of lemur and fossa (Madagascar’s largest predator) in villages within and around Makira Natural Park, northeastern Madagascar, providing up-to-date estimates of the percentage of households...
13-May-2021 10:05 AM EDT

Newswise: CameratrapjaguarsouthernArizona3CREDITUSFWSUA1.jpg

Now is the Time to Think about Reintroducing Jaguars into the U.S.

A group of scientists say now is the time to talk about reintroducing jaguars (Panthera onca) into the U.S.
11-May-2021 10:40 AM EDT

Newswise: haley.jpg

Breakthrough Study Shows No-take Marine Reserves Benefit Overfished Reefs

A powerful, long-term study from WCS adds scientific backing for global calls for conserving 30 percent of the world’s ocean.
4-May-2021 1:10 PM EDT

Newswise: distance2002.jpg

Keeping Social Distance (From Wildlife)

Six feet of social distance may be the new norm between people, but a new WCS report says if you don’t want to disturb wildlife, you need to keep waaaaaaay back.
21-Apr-2021 1:20 PM EDT

Who is Selling and Trafficking Africa’s Wild Meat?

A new study classifies different types of wildlife traffickers and sellers in two of Central Africa’s growing urban centers, providing new insight into the poorly understood urban illegal wildlife trade.
19-Apr-2021 11:20 AM EDT


About

The Wildlife Conservation Society saves wildlife and wild places worldwide. We do so through science, global conservation, education and the management of the world's largest system of urban wildlife parks, led by the flagship Bronx Zoo. Together these activities change attitudes towards nature and help people imagine wildlife and humans living in harmony. WCS is committed to this mission because it is essential to the integrity of life on Earth.

