A New Rapid Assessment To Promote Climate-Informed Conservation and Nature-Based Solutions
A new article, published as a Perspective in the journal Conservation Science and Practice, introduces a rapid assessment framework that can be used as a guide to make conservation and nature-based solutions more robust to future climate.
17-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT
New Study offers Hope for Critically Endangered Gorillas in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
A new study led by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has updated the global population estimate for the Critically Endangered Grauer’s gorillas (Gorilla beringei graueri) – the world’s largest gorilla subspecies– to 6,800 individuals...
9-Jun-2021 8:50 AM EDT
African Great Apes Predicted to Suffer Massive Range Declines in the Next 30 Years, with the Greatest Loss in Unprotected Areas
A new study published in the journal Diversity and Distributions predicts massive range declines of Africa’s great apes – gorillas, chimpanzees and bonobos – due to the impacts of climate change, land-use changes and human population growth.
7-Jun-2021 11:45 AM EDT
How widespread is lemur and fossa meat consumption?
A new study looks at the prevalence of human consumption of lemur and fossa (Madagascar’s largest predator) in villages within and around Makira Natural Park, northeastern Madagascar, providing up-to-date estimates of the percentage of households...
13-May-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Now is the Time to Think about Reintroducing Jaguars into the U.S.
A group of scientists say now is the time to talk about reintroducing jaguars (Panthera onca) into the U.S.
11-May-2021 10:40 AM EDT
Breakthrough Study Shows No-take Marine Reserves Benefit Overfished Reefs
A powerful, long-term study from WCS adds scientific backing for global calls for conserving 30 percent of the world’s ocean.
4-May-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Keeping Social Distance (From Wildlife)
Six feet of social distance may be the new norm between people, but a new WCS report says if you don’t want to disturb wildlife, you need to keep waaaaaaay back.
21-Apr-2021 1:20 PM EDT
Who is Selling and Trafficking Africa’s Wild Meat?
A new study classifies different types of wildlife traffickers and sellers in two of Central Africa’s growing urban centers, providing new insight into the poorly understood urban illegal wildlife trade.
19-Apr-2021 11:20 AM EDT
The Wuhan #coronavirus has been tracked to eating wild animals. Global veterinarian, Dr. Christian Walzer, based in New York at the Wildlife Conservation Society, is available for interview. Email [email protected] for more info
28-Jan-2020 2:30 PM EST
WCS experts on Nature-Based Solutions available for comment on climate summit. Tweet at @wcsnewsroom
20-Sep-2019 12:05 PM EDT
Expert available to comment on the UN Biodiversity report
6-May-2019 10:05 AM EDT
Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Experts Available
18-Oct-2017 1:05 PM EDT
"Science Is Antithesis of Fake News," Says Wildlife Conservation Society President Ahead of Earth Day and March for Science
20-Apr-2017 12:00 PM EDT
WCS Praises Administration Plan to Combat Wildlife Trafficking
11-Feb-2015 11:00 AM EST
WCS Conservationist Lauds “Smart” Protection for Thailand’s Tigers & Elephants
A systematic patrol system called the “Smart” program has become a vital component in the protection of tigers, elephants, and other wildlife species in the forests of Thailand, according to scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society at...
11-Feb-2014 11:00 AM EST