Newswise — Su et al. performed single-nucleus RNA-sequencing analysis to map diversity, molecular properties, disease relevance, and age-dependent dynamics of glial subpopulations in the human hippocampus across the postnatal lifespan. The resulting glial reference atlas serves to assess human stem-cell-based glial differentiation and transcriptomic dysregulation in brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s.
