Duffy antigen receptor for chemokines (DARC)/CD234, also known as atypical chemokine receptor 1 (ACKR1), is a seven-transmembrane domain protein expressed on erythrocytes, vascular endothelium, and a subset of epithelial cells (Peiper et al., 1995). Previously, we reported that ACKR1 was expressed in bone marrow macrophages. ACKR1 interacts with CD82 on long-term repopulating hematopoietic stem cells (LT-HSCs) to maintain the dormancy of LT-HSCs during homeostasis (Hur et al., 2016). We also demonstrated that ACKR1 interacts with CD82 in HSCs from human umbilical cord blood (hUCB). These findings demonstrated that CD82 is a functional surface marker of LT-HSCs and this molecule maintains LT-HSC quiescence by interactions with ACKR1-expressing macrophages in mice and humans.