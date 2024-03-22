Newswise — The ocean covers approximately 70 percent of Earth’s surface and is the largest livable space on our planet. Deep below there exists a realm inhabited by a wide variety of marine mammals—whales, dolphins, porpoises, seals, sea lions, and manatees—that embody a mysterious and profound connection to cultures worldwide. Marine mammals are spiritual symbols, sources of sustenance, and top predators that play a crucial role in the ecosystem of the ocean.

Unfortunately, dumping tons of plastics overboard, overfishing, industrial pollution, and increased boat traffic have introduced a litany of stressors into our marine environments, from disruptive noise to toxic contaminants. Furthermore, alterations in oceanic conditions spurred by climate change pose additional challenges, impacting the delicate balance of predator-prey dynamics and influencing important aspects of marine mammal biology, including reproductive success and population distributions.

Recognizing the urgent need for comprehensive research and conservation efforts, BRI recently launched its Marine Mammal Program. Co-directors Julia Stepanuk, Ph.D., and Megan Ferguson, Ph.D., have been at BRI for less than two years, but with decades of experience observing and researching marine mammals all over the world, they have hit the ground running. Together, they lead a multidisciplinary team that aims to unravel the complexities of marine mammal ecology and address emerging threats to their populations to better aid conservation efforts.

The program’s staff are highly skilled in a variety of ocean research methods, including visual and digital aerial and vessel-based surveys, acoustic monitoring, marine spatial planning, and ecological forecasting, among others. Through rigorous fieldwork, data analysis, and dissemination of research findings, these biologists provide critical insights necessary for the effective management and conservation of marine mammal species.

Despite the newness of the program, BRI’s interest in marine mammals actually began nearly two decades ago when David Evers and Kate Taylor embarked on a transformative expedition with the Ocean Alliance (see box below), collaborating with its founder and renowned marine biologist Dr. Roger Payne. This expedition, during which samples and data on global pollutants were collected from sperm whales, planted a seed that would ultimately lead to the formation of BRI’s Marine Mammal Program.

Though still in its infancy, the breadth and scope of knowledge of the program’s staff and BRI’s commitment to “assess emerging threats to wildlife and ecosystems through collaborative research” inspires confidence that this program will tackle urgent threats to marine mammals head on.

