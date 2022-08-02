Newswise — The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center today announced that AgTech NEXT TM 2022, Reinventing a Food System in Crisis: Technology, Trade, Talent will be held in person at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center on October 11 – 13. Registration is open and early bird pricing is available until September 1. An online option is also offered.

To register, please visit agtechnext.org/register

“After two successful AgTech NEXT virtual events, we are incredibly excited to welcome you to our annual event at the Danforth Plant Science Center in October,” said Stephanie Regagnon, executive director of Innovation Partnerships at Danforth Center. This year we will gather as our regional and global food systems are under increasing strain from climate pressures, resource conflicts, and sociopolitical strife. Our program includes incredible thought leaders, who will inspire creative thinking about how we can leverage innovative technologies, develop a diverse talent force, and co-create more equitable trade programs to better steward our collective resources and forge a more resilient future for food.”

Keynote speakers include, Cynthia Rosenzweig, PhD, senior research Scientist at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies and the co-located Columbia University Earth Institute’s Center for Climate Systems Research; and World Food Prize Laureate 2022; Sunayna Tuteja, chief innovation officer, Federal Reserve System; and Julie Borlaug, president, Borlaug Foundation; vice president for External Affairs and Public Relations, Invaio Sciences; CIMMYT Advisor.

Panel discussions and spotlight presentations on the topics of finance, technology, trade and talent will round out the program. The opening night reception will be held at Benson Hill’s new state-of the-art headquarters located in the 39 North innovation district. View the full program here, https://agtechnext.org/agenda/.

Hosted by the Danforth Center, we are grateful for the support of our Presenting and Innovation Partners Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Wells Fargo, Bayer and Benson Hill. Sponsorship packages are available. View all of our Partners and the 2022 prospectus here.

About the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

Founded in 1998, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is a not-for-profit research institute with a mission to improve the human condition through plant science. Research, education and outreach aim to have impact at the nexus of food security and the environment, and position the St. Louis region as a world center for plant science. The Center’s work is funded through competitive grants from many sources, including the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Energy, National Science Foundation, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Follow us on Twitter at @DanforthCenter.

###