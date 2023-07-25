Newswise — A recent study has used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reveal the remarkable potential of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) in the fight against Alzheimer's disease (AD). Researchers combined AI technology, chemistry, and omics research to identify specific bioactive compounds in EVOO that show promising effects in treating and preventing AD.

“Alzheimer’s disease: using gene/protein network machine learning for molecule discovery in olive oil,“ appears in Human Genomics.

AD imposes a significant burden on individuals and society, but EVOO's neuroprotective effects have garnered attention. The Mediterranean diet, rich in EVOO, has been associated with a reduced risk of dementia and cognitive decline. Harnessing the power of AI, researchers aimed to uncover the secrets behind EVOO's therapeutic potential for AD.

The study utilized network machine learning and graph neural networks to analyze how bioactive compounds in EVOO interact with the complex pathways involved in AD. The findings identified ten EVOO phytochemicals with the highest likelihood of impacting AD protein networks. Compounds like quercetin, genistein, luteolin, and kaempferol exhibited promising effects on AD pathogenesis.

Domenico Praticò , MD, is the Scott Richards North Star Charitable Foundation Chair for Alzheimer’s Research, Professor and Director of the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple , and Professor of Pharmacology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University

