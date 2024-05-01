Newswise — May 01, 2024– Get a sneak-peak at what’s coming up at the ATS 2024 later this month with today’s online release of the “American Thoracic Society International Conference Abstracts.”

Published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine each year, selected abstracts showcase research in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine as well as health equity and access to care.

Some highlights include abstracts on:

RSV risk and children.

under prescribed treatment for severe asthma.

extreme heat and pediatric hospitalizations.

the effects of race-neutral spirometry on clinical trial eligibility.

The International Conference Committee reviews all submissions and extracts a small number of especially newsworthy research for press releases. In the week leading up to the conference, look for an email with links to this selection of abstracts.

You can still register to cover ATS 2024 in San Diego. For more details about the international conference programming, visit the conference site and plan your itinerary.

Please note: all abstracts are embargoed until the time of presentation at the ATS 2024 International Conference.