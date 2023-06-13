Newswise — June 13, 2023 [Needham, MA] – The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Inc. (JBJS) and Professional Medical Education Ltd. are pleased to announce the rebranding of the Oxford Comprehensive Orthopaedic Review Course as Miller’s Orthopaedic Review Course (MRC), Oxford. Now in its 14th year, the course will take place January 3-7, 2024, at Worcester College on the historic campus of the University of Oxford.

MRC Oxford offers a four-day preparatory experience, with an additional full-day module that includes practice oral and clinical examinations. This comprehensive, exam-focused course brings together a prestigious faculty of key opinion leaders who have been selected for their extensive teaching experience and excellent communication skills.

“This Oxford-based course will have its strongest-ever faculty,” says MRC Oxford professor Dr. Tom Cosker. “With contributions from over 40 well renowned surgeons from across the U.K., as well as some from the U.S. course, this year promises to be the best yet.”

Founded by Dr. Mark Miller nearly 30 years ago, MRC is noted for its high-quality educational instruction that centers on essential material for American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons (ABOS) certification. With this agreement, JBJS and MRC are proud to bring their expertise to those preparing for the FRCS (TR & Orth) examination.

MRC represents “the gold standard in orthopaedic review courses,” according to MRC Part I director Dr. James Browne. “We are very excited about collaborating with the highly successful Oxford group and bringing them into the MRC family.”

About The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery

The JBJS mission is to improve musculoskeletal health across the globe by delivering gold-standard information resources for clinicians, researchers, and orthopaedic care teams. For over a century, JBJS has supported this mission by providing global leadership in essential knowledge and diverse learning resources to orthopaedic surgeons and care teams around the world. With a range of content that includes peer-reviewed articles, learning platforms, podcasts, and more, JBJS keeps the orthopaedic community informed.

About Miller’s Orthopaedic Review Courses

Miller’s Orthopaedic Review Courses offer an unmatched review of orthopaedics facilitated by experienced, dedicated faculty. During his own Board preparation many years ago, Dr. Mark Miller realized that there were very few textbooks or courses that offered concise and thorough reviews of orthopaedic topics. This was the genesis of the Miller’s Review of Orthopaedics, a best seller. Dr. Miller subsequently created Miller’s Orthopaedic Review Courses, which is now in its twenty-eighth year. Miller’s Orthopaedic Review Courses are owned and operated by The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Inc.

About Professional Medical Education Ltd.

The Oxford Comprehensive Orthopaedic Review Course (UK) offers online intensive preparation for the FRCS Tr & Orth. All lecturers are experienced Consultants or Fellows with the FRCS (Tr & Orth) examination who have been selected for their extensive teaching experience and good communication skills; the majority will be Fellowship trained specifically in the lectures that they are delivering. We are so confident about the quality of our course; we offer delegates a FREE return place if they are unsuccessful in their examination following attendance of our complete course!