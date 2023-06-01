Sarcoma

Dr. Jonathan C. Trent, a medical oncologist specializing in Sarcoma and Connective Tissue Medical Oncology at Sylvester, is available to discuss a wide range of issues related to Sarcoma research and experimental therapeutics. He and collaborators are involved in multiple ASCO23 presentations, including:

While in Chicago, but not as part of ASCO, he will also present a CME for tumor agnostic precision oncology.

Mesothelioma, Lung Cancer and Global Oncology (B-Roll/Video Available)

Dr. Gilberto Lopes, a thoracic medical oncologist, is chief of medical oncology, medical director for international programs and associate director for global oncology at Sylvester. He is the Editor-in-Chief for the specialized Journal of Global Oncology, which is the primary source for global oncology studies. Dr. Lopes is available to discuss a wide range of issues related to mesothelioma and lung cancer research, as well as global health and the ATOM Coalition. He and collaborators are involved in several ASCO23 abstract presentations, posters and publications. Downloadable B-roll/Video is available here.

Prostate Cancer

Dr. Marijo Bilusic, leads Sylvester’s Genitourinary Cancers Site Disease Group where he treats genitourinary tumors (adrenal, kidney, prostate, bladder, and testis). His current research interests focus on tumor immunology and the development of novel immunotherapy approaches for prostate cancer and other genitourinary tumors using therapeutic cancer vaccines, antibodies, immune modulators or immune checkpoint inhibitors, not only as monotherapies but in combination with other therapies as part of an immuno-oncology programmatic effort. He is board-certified in medical oncology, hematology, and internal medicine, and is available to discuss abstracts, presentations and research findings related to genitourinary cancers.

Breast Cancer and Breast Cancer Surgery (B-Roll/Video Available)

Dr. Kristin E. Rojas is a Sylvester breast cancer surgeon and a board-certified gynecologic surgeon. She is one of the few dual-trained physicians with expertise in both breast cancer surgery and women’s sexual health. Her research interests include the impact of perioperative opioids on the gut microbiome, breast cancer surgical decision making, and women’s sexual health after cancer. She is a national leader in treating sexual dysfunction in female patients undergoing cancer treatment and an expert on the topics of menopause symptom management in female cancer patients, optimizing women’s sexual health in cancer survivorship, and minimizing the need for superfluous opioid prescribing in cancer surgery. At ASCO23, she will chair “A Juggling Act: Managing the Toxicity of Estrogen Deprivation for Patients With Breast Cancer,” a special educational session addressing quality of life for patients receiving endocrine therapy for breast cancer, advances in improving sexual health, fertility preservation, and bone health. Downloadable B-roll/Video is available here.

Melanoma

Florida has the second-highest incidence of melanoma in the United States. Located in Miami, Dr. Jose Lutzky leads Cutaneous Oncology Services at Sylvester and is director of the Clinical Trials Coordinating Unit. Triple board-certified in hematology, oncology and internal medicine, he is part of a multidisciplinary team of cancer experts and researchers focusing on new and better treatment options.

Dr. Shria Kumar is a clinical epidemiologist and gastroenterologist. A member of Sylvester’s Cancer Control Program, her research focuses on screening, early detection and early management of GI cancers, along with identifying and improving cancer disparities. Dr. Kumar is the recipient of a 2023 Conquer Cancer Career Development Award from ASCO. With this funding, she plans to research the impact of weight trajectory on colorectal cancer risk and mortality in a diverse patient population. Kumar also plans to develop a comparative analysis of body-mass index and body composition measurements to better guide clinicians who use weight-loss interventions with their patients. Downloadable B-roll/Video is available here.

Historically, surgery was the first line of treatment for patients with thyroid cancer. Now, as targeted therapies and other new medications emerge, surgery for certain patients may become more of a secondary option if those treatments fail. This new context could potentially change how some procedures are conducted. Sylvester otolaryngologist and head and neck surgeon Dr. Zoukaa Sargi , will join a June 2 ASCO panel discussion on thyroid cancer care. Sargi specializes in head and neck cancers and will provide a surgeon’s perspective on how thyroid cancer treatment is evolving. Downloadable B-roll/Video is available here.

Solid and CNS Tumors

Dr. Macarena de la Fuente, chief of Neuro-Oncology at Sylvester, whose research focuses on developing treatments for primary brain tumors, will present results from a Phase 1/2a study on the safety and efficacy of the Novel BRAF Inhibitor FORE8394 in patients with advanced solid and central nervous system tumors. The study showed the experimental, targeted therapy may be effective in treating BRAF-altered solid tumors, including mutations not previously targeted with a benign safety profile. The study targeted a wide range of cancers, including high-grade glioma, low-grade glioma, colorectal cancer, papillary thyroid cancer, melanoma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, anaplastic thyroid cancer, and others.

