Newswise — Noise and light are common disruptors to the sleep of Americans. According to a survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, more than one-third of Americans always or often experience disrupted sleep due to outside noise (36%), indoor lights (35%) and outdoor lights (33%).

The survey also probed what products are used during sleep and found that nearly half of people use a fan (47%), 29% use black-out curtains and 24% use an alarm clock with wake-up lights. Other popular accessories include: weighted blankets (20%), sleep masks (20%), noise machines or apps (18%) and the old classic, ear plugs (16%).

“What defines a comfortable night’s sleep varies from person to person, but developing a consistent sleep routine that removes distraction is a big first step in building a habit of good sleep health,” said Dr. James A. Rowley, president of the AASM. “An effective metric for a successful nightly routine is that it leads to seven or more hours of sleep a night.”

How do people unwind for bed? The survey asked what is regularly included in the bedtime routine and found that 39% of Americans take a bath or shower, while only 34% go to bed at the same time each night. Other bedtime routine activities include:

30% turn off electronics before bed

29% read

25% have sex

22% drink tea or other nonalcoholic beverage

21% meditate or do breathing exercises

20% stretch

20% smoke a cigarette or vape

19% smoke marijuana

15% drink an alcoholic beverage

“Going to bed at the same time each night is one of the keys to a successful and healthy sleep routine, yet only about one-third of people are doing it,” said Rowley. “The new year provides the perfect time to reset habits to make sure that healthy sleep is a priority.”

