Article title: Dual endothelin receptor antagonism increases resting energy expenditure in people with increased adiposity

Authors: Cassandra C. Derella, Anson M. Blanks, Andy Nguyen, Jacob Looney, Matthew A. Tucker, Jinhee Jeong, Paula Rodriguez-Miguelez, Jeffrey Thomas, Matthew Lyon, David M. Pollock, Ryan A. Harris

From the authors: “Findings from our current translational investigation demonstrate that dual endothelin A/B receptor antagonism increases total [resting energy expenditure] in overweight/obese individuals. These results suggest that modulation of the endothelin system may represent a novel therapeutic target to increase both resting metabolism and caloric expenditure, enhance weight loss, and reduce [cardiovascular] risk in seemingly healthy individuals with elevated adiposity.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism

