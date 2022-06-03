Article title: Dual endothelin receptor antagonism increases resting energy expenditure in people with increased adiposity

Authors: Cassandra C. Derella, Anson M. Blanks, Andy Nguyen, Jacob Looney, Matthew A. Tucker, Jinhee Jeong, Paula Rodriguez-Miguelez, Jeffrey Thomas, Matthew Lyon, David M. Pollock, Ryan A. Harris

From the authors: “Findings from our current translational investigation demonstrate that dual endothelin A/B receptor antagonism increases total [resting energy expenditure] in overweight/obese individuals. These results suggest that modulation of the endothelin system may represent a novel therapeutic target to increase both resting metabolism and caloric expenditure, enhance weight loss, and reduce [cardiovascular] risk in seemingly healthy individuals with elevated adiposity.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.