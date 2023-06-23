San Francisco, CA, -UCSF researchers have found that aggressive blood pressure control can lower the risk of left ventricular conduction disease, a common heart condition that often leads to pacemaker implantation.

The study's findings suggest that aggressive blood pressure control, specifically targeting a systolic blood pressure below 120, may have a preventive effect on left ventricular conduction disease.

The study analyzed data from the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT) and demonstrated that intensive blood pressure control may prevent the development of this condition. The findings provide evidence that modifying blood pressure could be an effective preventive strategy.

Authors: Dr. Emilie Frimodt-Møller and Dr. Gregory Marcus led the study.

