Newswise — Cortical damage is irreparable and poses a challenge to regenerative medicine. Whether brain organoids can compensate for injured brain regions remains unclear. In this issue of Cell Stem Cell, Jgamadze et al. report that human forebrain organoids transplanted into the rat visual system show long-term structural connectivity and the restoration of visual function following lesions.

Journal Link: Publisher Website Journal Link: Download PDF

