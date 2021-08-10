BRI’s research is included in a published collaborative study to understand how risk factors affect migratory bird populations across their annual cycle. For example, disease outbreaks may happen on the breeding grounds, the wintering grounds, or during migration and are expected to accelerate under climate change. The ability to identify the geographic origins of impacted individuals, especially outside of breeding areas, might make it possible to predict demographic trends and inform conservation decision making.

To access the full paper, click here.