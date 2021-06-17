Among individuals with a high level of physical and cognitive disability, urinary incontinence (UI) is very common and is seen as a burden to informal caregivers. This internet-based study was designed to describe the burden and educational needs of informal caregivers of care-dependent older adults with UI. Through an online survey, this study reached 158 informal caregivers and analyzed five areas of an informal caregiver's life that may be affected by caring for a person with UI and their educational needs. Roughly 49% of respondents reported a significant impact of their care recipients' UI on their lives, with travel and social elements most affected. 42% of respondents reported that they had never sought treatment on behalf of their care recipient. Overall, caregivers need more support from healthcare providers to manage the condition as well as UI treatment strategies and guidance to select the correct supplies. Read the full article https://journals.lww.com/rehab nursingjournal/Abstract/2021/ 05000/Burdens_and_Educational_ Needs_of_Informal.7.aspx