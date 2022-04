In this issue of Cell Stem Cell, Gómez-Salinero et al. (2022) identify c-Maf as a driver for murine liver sinusoidal endothelial cell (LSEC) fate and function during liver development, homeostasis, and repair. Similarly, c-Maf defines human LSECs, and its overexpression specializes generic HUVECs into functional induced-LSECs, potentiating regenerative therapeutics.