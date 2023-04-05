Newswise — In an analysis of published clinical trials, investigators found that phototherapy—or exposure to sessions of bright light—may be a promising non-pharmacological intervention for lessening symptoms of dementia.

The analysis in Brain and Behavior included 12 randomized clinical trials. Results indicated that phototherapy improved cognitive function in patients with dementia, but it did not affect symptoms of depression or sleep quality.

“Further well-designed studies are needed to explore the most effective clinical implementation conditions, including device type, duration, frequency, and time,” the authors wrote.

URL upon publication: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/brb3.2952

