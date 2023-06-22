About The Study: The results of this study suggest that in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), the burden of suboptimally controlled cardiovascular (CV) risk factors and incident risk of stroke and heart attack are substantial. Modifiable CV risk factors are associated with risk of adverse CV events, and these events are associated with a higher risk of death. These findings identify populations at risk and potentially underscore the importance of modifiable CV risk factor control and motivate strategies to reduce CV risk in HNSCC survivorship care.

Authors: Lova Sun, M.D., M.S.C.E., and Bonnie Ky, M.D., of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, are the corresponding authors.