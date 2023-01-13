Newswise — According to a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, pediatric emergency department visits and revisits related to mental health are “increasing rapidly” in the United States, with visits climbing by 8% annually from 2015 to 2020.

Dr. Aisha Shariq, one of our child and adolescent psychiatry experts at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is available to speak on this topic and offer tips on how to care for children’s' mental health.

“The need for mental health resources and services is at an all-time high,” Dr. Shariq said. “We are seeing children struggle as they return to school following COVID-19, and parents are trying to manage the family.”

Dr. Shariq is available on Wednesday, January 18.