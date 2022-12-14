Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Dec. 14, 2022) --

Cedars-Sinai aortic aneurysm expert Ali Azizzadeh, MD is available for interviews about the telltale signs, risk factors and available treatment options for aortic aneurysms, a rare but often fatal condition.

Aneurysms are the weakening, or bulging, of blood vessels that can rupture and become life-threatening. And although they can happen anywhere in the body, aneurysms most commonly occur in the brain, or in the main vessels that lead to the heart, legs and arms.

For decades, many have considered aneurysms a death sentence, but thanks to innovative, minimally invasive procedures, many can be treated before they become critical.

"If detected early, there are new interventions like a minimally invasive catheter-based procedure to treat the condition," Azizzadeh said. "Historically, we had to fix a blood vessel by hand, which meant open surgery and the higher risk that comes with that. But today, we can fix the problem from the inside, without always having to open up the patient."

Blood relatives of aortic dissection patients should be examined by a physician, who would run the proper tests – including genetic screening – to see if they are in danger of an aneurism.

Risk factors for aneurysms include heredity, smoking, high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol. And while some aneurysms can cause pain, most present no symptoms — which is why they have long been coined a "silent killer."

