Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Feb. 1, 2024) -- Surgeons and investigators from the Cedars-Sinai Orthopaedic Department will lead sessions featuring a range of orthopedic research at the 70th-Annual Meeting of the Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS), Feb. 2-6, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. Cedars-Sinai investigators will share findings designed to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of orthopedic injuries.

The diverse range of research topics includes innovative approaches to tendon regeneration, preventive therapies for osteoarthritis, the impact of exercise on bone structure, diversity in the field of orthopedic medicine, and biomechanical studies on various surgical techniques.

Cedars-Sinai Presentations

Biomechanical Evaluation of Posterolateral Corner Reconstruction With Suture Augmentation in a PLC And PCL-Deficient Knee Model

The knee's posterolateral corner, crucial for stability, can be injured by a force on the knee's front-inner part when the foot is planted. Surgical methods, like the LaPrade technique, are often necessary for severe injuries. This study compares its strength to a new PLC reconstruction method.

Development of Human Ipsc-derived Macrophages as Preventative Therapy for Post Traumatic Osteoarthritis in a Rat Model Of ACL Tear

This study investigates using induced pluripotent stem cells to create specialized cells that could alleviate inflammation and pain in knees with a torn ACL, potentially preventing arthritis progression.

Greater Faculty Diversity is Associated With Decreased Orthopaedic Resident Attrition

Racial and sex disparities are prevalent in surgical trainees. Although retrospective studies on resident attrition have been conducted for individual specialties, this study analyzes racial and sex differences in resident attrition among all surgical subspecialties over an 18-year period.

Itenocyte-Seeded Collagen Scaffold for Achilles Tendon Regeneration

This study explores a new method for repairing tendon injuries, a common issue accounting for 50% of musculoskeletal injuries, using 3D-printed scaffolds with special cells.

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) Augmentation Increases the Strength of Midfoot Beam Constructs for Treatment of Charcot Neuroarthropathy: A Biomechanical Study

Charcot Neuroarthropathy damages bones and joints, especially in the feet, and is common among people with long-term diabetes. Early identification is vital, and researchers are exploring the use of Polymethylmethacrylate to strengthen affected bones in surgical treatments.

