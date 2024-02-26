Newswise — In this editorial, we comment on the article published in the recent issue of the World Journal of Stem Cells. They focus on stem cell preconditioning to prevent ferroptosis by modulating the cystathionine γ-lyase/hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) pathway as a novel approach to treat vascular disorders, particularly pulmonary hypertension. Preconditioned stem cells are gaining popularity in regenerative medicine due to their unique ability to survive by resisting the harsh, unfavorable microenvironment of the injured tissue. They also secrete various paracrine factors against apoptosis, necrosis, and ferroptosis to enhance cell survival. Ferroptosis, a regulated form of cell death characterized by iron accumulation and oxidative stress, has been implicated in various pathologies encompassing degenerative disorders to cancer. The lipid peroxidation cascade initiates and sustains ferroptosis, generating many reactive oxygen species that attack and damage multiple cellular structures. Understanding these intertwined mechanisms provides significant insights into developing therapeutic modalities for ferroptosis-related diseases. This editorial primarily discusses stem cell preconditioning in modulating ferroptosis, focusing on the cystathionase gamma/H 2 S ferroptosis pathway. Ferroptosis presents a significant challenge in mesenchymal stem cell (MSC)-based therapies; hence, the emerging role of H 2 S/cystathionase gamma/H 2 S signaling in abrogating ferroptosis provides a novel option for therapeutic intervention. Further research into understanding the precise mechanisms of H 2 S-mediated cytoprotection against ferroptosis is warranted to enhance the therapeutic potential of MSCs in clinical settings, particularly vascular disorders.

Core Tip: Ferroptosis is a regulated cell death mechanism entailing iron-dependent lipid peroxidation, accumulating reactive oxygen species, and subsequent cell damage. Like other cell-death mechanisms dominated by apoptosis and necrosis, ferroptosis significantly reduces the number of surviving donor cells post-engraftment, reducing the therapeutic effectiveness of cell-based therapy. Modulating ferroptosis mechanisms by preconditioning holds the therapeutic potential of stem cells by enhancing their survival and functionality.