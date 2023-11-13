Newswise — On Thursday, October 3, 2023, at the Chai Prakan Agricultural Dairy Cooperative Limited in Chiang Mai province, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kittisak Ajariyakhajorn from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Veterinary Science delivered a lecture to dairy farmers. The lecture, titled “Farm Restructuring and Management to Boost Value and Productivity through Area-Specific Animal Feeding Management,” was part of a project aimed at enhancing dairy farmers’ farm management skills and their ability to respond to the impacts of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

This initiative, a collaboration between the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), the Dairy Farming Promotion Organization (DPO), the Department of Livestock Development, and various universities, was carried out to elevate the capability of BAAC farmers, drawing insights from innovative veterinary services at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Veterinary Science, through the support of AIC Chula Saraburi and results of the Saraburi Premium Milk Research. The knowledge transfer was carried out under an umbrella project designed to enhance the capabilities of farmers and cooperatives across diverse regions from September 6 to October 5, 2023.