Newswise — CLARKSTON—Endocrine experts will provide free health services and fun family activities to the local refugee and immigrant community of DeKalb County during EndoCares® Atlanta, an in-person health education event being held on Saturday, June 11.



What: The Endocrine Society is partnering with Emory University, Grady Health and the Clarkston Community Center to bring Atlanta complimentary health services and hormone health education. The event will focus on diabetes, obesity and heart health.



Activities: Free wellness activities being offered include diabetes and cholesterol screenings, food, kids' activities and healthy cooking demonstrations. Free COVID vaccinations will also be offered for children and adults.



Attending Clinicians:

Sonya Haw, M.D., of Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga.

Priyathama Vellanki, M.D., of Emory University School of Medicine

Melanie Haines, M.D., of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass.



Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022



Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM EDT



Location: Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Avenue, Clarkston, Ga. 30021



More information about the event is available on our website: endocrine.org/AtlantaEC



