Faculty experts on climate change and environmental issues
Newswise — Faculty experts from CU Boulder are available to discuss climate change and its potential solutions. To arrange an interview, contact CU Boulder media relations at [email protected]:
Natural Hazards
Jennifer Balch
Associate Professor, Department of Geography; Fellow, the Cooperative Institute of Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES)
Expertise: Fire and ecosystem dynamics, fire and global climate
Merritt Turetsky
Professor, Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology; Fellow, the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute (RASEI)
Expertise: Arctic security, permafrost thaw, carbon cycling and wildfire
Pedro DiNezio
Associate Professor, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences
Expertise: Extreme weather events, impacts of global climate fluctuations, El Niño and La Niña
Lori Peek
Professor, Department of Sociology; Director, Natural Hazards Center
Expertise: Equity in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery
Water
Balaji Rajagopalan
Professor, Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering; CIRES fellow
Expertise: Sustainable water quantity and quality for the growing populations under climate change
Nikki Lovenduski
Associate Professor, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences; Interim Director, Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research
Expertise: Oceanic CO2 uptake, climate change in the polar regions
Keith Musselman
Assistant professor, Department of Geology; INSTAAR fellow
Expertise: Climate change impacts on water availability, snow water resources
Conservation and biodiversity
Joanna Lambert
Professor, Department of Environmental Studies
Expertise: Species interactions, coexistence and animal resilience in the Anthropocene, wolf reintroduction in Colorado.
Colleen Scanlan Lyons
Associate Research Professor, Department of Environmental Studies
Expertise: Forest conservation, sustainable development in tropical forest regions
Sammy Ramsey
Assistant Professor, Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
Expertise: Entomology, pollinator health, parasites and diseases in bees
Renewable energy and sustainability
Lucy Pao
Professor, Department of Electrical, Computer & Energy Engineering
Expertise: Hurricane-resistant wind turbine design
Kyri Baker
Assistant Professor, Department of Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering; RASEI fellow
Expertise: Power systems, electric grid, the challenges of integrating renewable energy to the grid under climate change
Oana Luca
Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry
Expertise: Electrochemical carbon capture, plastics recycling technologies
Environmental policy
Maxwell Boykoff
Professor, Department of Environmental Studies; CIRES fellow
Expertise: Decarbonization politics, science-policy decision-making
Paul Komor
Senior Research Associate, RASEI
Expertise: Policies and technologies needed to phase out fossil fuels