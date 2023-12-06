Newswise — Researchers from McMaster University have found that cholinesterase inhibitors, a type of common medication used to treat dementia, are not associated with an increased risk of falling, which is a common problem in older adults with dementia. However, they found that the medication increased the risk of syncope, or fainting.

The systematic review and meta-analysis, published recently in Age and Ageing, included 53 studies which covered more than 25,000 patients with memory problems. The study found that the risk of falls in people taking cholinesterase inhibitors was reduced by 16 per cent and there was no increased risk of accidental injuries or fractures. Even though fainting episodes increased by 50 per cent, this only affected a small number of patients (1.5 per cent) using the medication.

Researchers say these findings can help doctors better understand the potential risks patients may face when prescribing cholinesterase inhibitors.