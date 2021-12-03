Newswise — The December issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology is the final issue published under the leadership of Co-Editors-in-Chief Brian E. Lacy, MD, PhD, FACG, and Brennan M.R. Spiegel, MD, MSHS, FACG. This issue includes articles on topics that include functional GI disorders, gender equity, IBD and reproductive health, cystic fibrosis, alcohol-related cirrhosis, endoscopy, and more.

Several articles are highlighted below

The Need for Allyship in Achieving Gender Equity in Gastroenterology

Bilal, et al.

In this commentary, the authors discuss why increased representation of women is needed in the GI field, and how allies can help to achieve this.

Assisted Reproductive Technology in Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Laube, et al.

In a review article, authors found that assistive reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization are safe and effective in patients with ulcerative colitis and medically managed Crohn's disease, with pregnancy and live birth rates similar to that of the general population. The authors note that current data suggest that efficacy is lower among patients who have had CD-related surgery.

Diagnostic Evaluation of Gastric Motor and Sensory Disorders

Lacy, et al.

Authors provide updated recommendations for identifying and classifying the most common gastric motor and sensory disorders using currently accepted diagnostic tests and a brief supplemental overview on treatment options in this review.

Impact of Alcohol Abstinence on the Risk of Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Patients With Alcohol-Related Liver Cirrhosis

Rodriguez, et al.

This study found that alcohol abstinence reduced the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with alcohol-related cirrhosis, but only in those without a history of decompensated disease.

