Salman Gohar, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, says cholesterol is integral to our body’s cells.
What You Need to Know:
- Cholesterol is a waxy substance that can build up in the blood vessels.
- How “bad” cholesterol differs from “good” cholesterol.
- Abdominal weight gain can be a sign of high cholesterol.
- Sufficient sleep, physical activity and a mindful diet can help improve your cholesterol levels.
