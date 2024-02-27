BYLINE: Doctor says cholesterol is integral to our body’s cells.

Salman Gohar, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, says cholesterol is integral to our body’s cells.

 What You Need to Know:

  • Cholesterol is a waxy substance that can build up in the blood vessels.
  • How “bad” cholesterol differs from “good” cholesterol.
  • Abdominal weight gain can be a sign of high cholesterol.
  • Sufficient sleep, physical activity and a mindful diet can help improve your cholesterol levels.

For interviews or health story ideas, visit Baylor Scott & White’s Health News For Journalists page.

Media outlets can use this content for editorial purposes.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Cardiovascular Health Healthcare Heart Disease Nutrition
KEYWORDS
Heart Blood Pressure blood pressure awareness Blood Pressure Control Cholesterol cholesterol balance Cholesterol Levels cholesterol management heart and cholesterol
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News