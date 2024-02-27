Salman Gohar, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, says cholesterol is integral to our body’s cells.

What You Need to Know:

Cholesterol is a waxy substance that can build up in the blood vessels.

How “bad” cholesterol differs from “good” cholesterol.

Abdominal weight gain can be a sign of high cholesterol.

Sufficient sleep, physical activity and a mindful diet can help improve your cholesterol levels.

