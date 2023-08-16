Jaime Avila, MD, at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research

What can parents do to help ease back-to-school anxiety? (SOT@ :14, TRT :51)

Some kids may not have a regular sleep routine in the summer. When should students return to a normal sleep schedule for school? (SOT@ 1:14, TRT :38)

Medical conditions like ADHD can impact school performance. How do those conditions affect kids in school, and what signs should parents look for? (SOT@ 2:02, TRT 1:08)

What can parents and students do to promote a strong immune system to combat classroom germs? (SOT@ 3:18, TRT :54)

