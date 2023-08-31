There have been more than 28,500 deaths due to gun violence in the U.S. in 2023 so far, according to Gun Violence Archive.

Incidents of gun violence have long spurred debate about how to curb the problem. While some may be quick to point to mental health as a primary cause, Eric Elbogen, Ph.D., forensic psychologist and clinician at Duke Health, suggests that placing blame on any one factor is likely inaccurate and may hinder progress that may otherwise be made by taking a broader approach.

Elbogen is the co-author of a book called Violence and Mental Illness: Rethinking Risk Factors and Enhancing Public Safety. It examines various case studies and finds that the causes of gun violence are more like a jigsaw puzzle, where various factors reveal the full picture.

Quote: “After high-profile violence, it’s natural for people to want clear answers immediately. But violence is multifactorial. Instead of jumping to conclusions, people need to consider many risk factors. Was this person under financial strain? How was their social support? What was their age and sex? Could they regulate their anger? Were they abusing substances? Did they embrace hate ideology? Could they access guns readily? Did they show antisocial traits, like lacking empathy for other human beings? Thinking about multiple causes is needed to identify the strongest factors to solve the problem of violence.”

Bio: Eric Elbogen, Ph.D., is a professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Duke University School of Medicine. He is board-certified in forensic psychology, conducting clinical work and empirical research at the intersection of law and mental health services.