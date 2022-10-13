Newswise — October 13, 2022 — Urban soils are often characterized by altered physical, chemical, biological, and ecological properties and processes, when compared to their pre-urban conditions. As urbanization expands globally, there is an increased need to understand the development and characterization of urban soils.

These topics will be discussed at the “Urban soil dynamics and transformations” symposium for the Communication and Public Engagement for Healthy People and a Healthy Planet ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Baltimore, Maryland.

The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

Understanding the dynamics and transformations of urban soils will inform decision makers to support safe urban food production, treatment of urban pollutants, protection of water resources, improvement of environmental health, and human well-being. Speakers are recognized leaders in urban soil ecology, urban soil classification, urban soil mapping, and the study of urban soil horizon development.

Presentations include:

Moving from convergence to resiliency through guiding urban soil development Dustin Herrmann, TreePeople

Dustin Herrmann, TreePeople The living urban soil, Katalin Szlavecz, Johns Hopkins University

Katalin Szlavecz, Johns Hopkins University Impact of pedogenesis on urban soil lead content, Anna Wade, Duke University

Anna Wade, Duke University Lead from historic waste incinerators in city park soils, Daniel Richter, Duke University

For more information about the Communication and Public Engagement for Healthy People and a Healthy Planet ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting, visit https://www.acsmeetings.org/. Media are invited to attend the conference . Pre-registration by October 25, 2022 is required.

For more specific information about this symposium, visit https://scisoc.confex.com/scisoc/2022am/meetingapp.cgi/Session/23817.