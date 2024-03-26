Ectomycorrhizal Fungi Enhance Pine Growth by Promoting Iron Uptake

Newswise — Ectomycorrhizal fungi (EMF) play a pivotal role in forest ecology. They serve as a primary fungal group that establishes biochemical symbiotic exchanges with trees, trading photosynthetically fixed carbon for soil nutrients. Iron, an essential plant nutrient, is crucial for metabolic functions of living organisms. The specific mechanisms by which pine plants process iron within EMF associations, however, remain poorly understood.

Understanding the role of different EMF species in plant iron uptake is critical for grasping how EMF-plant interaction influences iron cycling in forest ecosystems. A multi-institutional team of researchers discovered that inoculating plants with multiple EMF species significantly enhanced iron acquisition from the soil to the roots and initiated a range of iron-dependent physiological and biochemical processes in the mycorrhizal roots, markedly benefiting plant growth. The findings highlight the potential significance of EMF diversity in promoting forest ecosystem health and strengthening the symbiotic relationship between mycorrhizae and host plants.

